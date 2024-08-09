Nigerian crossdresser and social media star, James Brown, has reacted to Abuja Area Mama’s tragic death

On his Instagram stories, the public figure shared his thoughts about Area Mama’s lifestyle and compared it to his own

James Brown’s warning to his colleagues, as well as his clarification about his lifestyle, raised online reactions

Nigerian crossdresser Obialor James Brown has broken his silence on social media following Abuja Area Mama’s death.

Recall that Abuja Area Mama died tragically on August 7, 2024, after he was killed by unknown people in the country’s capital city.

Fans speak as James Brown comments on Abuja Area Mama's death. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown, @abujaareamama2

Area Mama’s death shook many Nigerians to their core, especially his colleagues in the crossdressing community, one of them being James Brown.

Hours after the tragic news went viral, James Brown took to his Instagram page to mourn the loss while also revealing that he had received threats from people saying he was next.

The social media star advised his colleagues to be careful out there. He then wondered who advised Abuja Area Mama to be very outspoken about his lifestyle after attaining fame.

James Brown then denounced ideas of him also dressing like a woman and stepping out in public for customers like Abuja Area Mama. According to him, his crossdressing lifestyle is only for social media content and for movies.

In his words:

“Stay safe out there. This Area Mama’s death happened so quick, I didn’t even get enough time to see him. And besides, I no know who dey advice am. You don blow small, the work wey you dey e suppose reduce, na that time you come carry am put for head, don’t you know they have marked your face? No be now I go talk am sha, he don die, nothing to talk again. All I know is that most of you that are dressing as women and standing on the road, your life is at risk. I have never dressed like a woman and stood on the road, never, it has never been my portion. My own drag queen na to shoot content for Instagram, na to shoot movie. Everybody represents different things. Have you ever heard me say I’m doing runs before? What is that? I have never done it. Even though you’re a drag queen, it doesn’t mean you should do your drag and stand on the road, waiting for somebody to carry you. Nigeria is a homophobic country, stay safe out there. People that are saying ‘James, you next’, you fit see me? Can you access me? When last did you even see me face to face? Una dey craze.”

See James Brown’s video below:

Netizens react as James Brown speaks on Area Mama

James Brown’s reaction to Abuja Area Mama’s death was met with mixed comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Maksey:

“Princess of africow it’s not too late for you to repent, we love you ooo abeg 😂.”

veevyann_:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Omolomo!!! James stay safe ooo and Waka jeje too o❤️.”

Mvdeofstardust:

“This boy is very smart.”

Acobzy_official:

“End cross dressing in Nigeria.”

honic_beautyempire:

“I keep saying it that na only Jane’s brown get sense among all of them.”

Lolly_toh__pwetty:

“Confession 😂😂😂.”

zara_barbie95:

“When it not ur story is sweet to talk 😂.”

wallpaperplace:

“If any of them offend you, abeg make Una meet man to man and fight! Make nobody kiill James brown for us ooo🙋‍♂️.”

truesoneze:

“Better go buy males clothes. Stay safe.”

Charispearlofficial:

“The fear of untimely death is the beginning of wisdom.”

