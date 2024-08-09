Nigerian crossdresser Abuja Area Mama’s death has continued to draw attention from social media personality

A Nigerian lady and social commentator, Obidi, broke down in tears on her TikTok page as she reacted to the tragedy

Obidi’s call for crossdressers to stand up and fight for justice was met with mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser and TikTok personality, Abuja Area Mama’s death has drawn a reaction from online personality, Obidi.

Recall that the controversial public figure reportedly died in the late hours of August 7, 2024, after he stepped out at night in Abuja and was killed by unknown people.

Hours after his death, many Nigerians took to social media to react, including Obidi. In a TikTok video, she broke down in tears as she reacted to the sad news.

In Obidi’s video, she recounted how she had advised Abuja Area Mama to leave the country after he had complained of being attacked by some unknown people. The lady continued to shed tears as she explained that before she heard of the TikTok star’s death, she woke up that morning feeling sad, like something was amiss.

Obidi went on to encourage others who lead a similar lifestyle, like Abuja Area Mama, to stand up and fight for justice. See her video below:

Netizens react as lady calls for justice

Obidi’s call for justice for Abuja Area Mama was met with mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens joined her in mourning the late TikTok star, others noted that it was impossible for the deceased to get justice.

Read some of their comments below:

real_bisola_:

“Dem no get justice for mohbad nah area mama you won make dem get justice for Dey play.”

Endylight1:

“Don’t take life that you can’t create, may God have mercy on him.”

khalifah_dcee:

“Make who stand up and fight 😂.”

mo__andra:

“How can you comfortably unalive a life that you can’t creatë? Just how??!! This is really sad.”

Whoisproliphic:

“Even mohbad didn’t get justice…”

cdollarlegacyy:

“No lies , I see him as a comedian, his lifestyle is not so deep to kpai someone just like that .. honestly the heart of man is ievilllll.”

Fametouch:

“You did not cry during October 2020 incident.”

Soundbass_ent:

“If them get mind make them come out come protest I wan see something 😂.”

Tonia.gram_:

“I understand that what was done to Area Mama was grues0me. But please, who come be this one???”

Mayorsoj:

“I’m not a fan but he doesn’t deserve to d1e.”

ritajohnson___:

“Bobrisky,James brown and co over to you guys.”

vc_fhyzle:

“We never fight for Nigeria finish ma’am…May his soul rest in peace sha🕊️.”

Wisewiz16':

“Anybody that stands up should be arrested.”

Rosythrone:

“You’re not a creator of life but you’re taking life. Makes no sense.”

effedeborah:

“Tears almost dropped from my eyes when I saw the video of his lifeless body on the floor 🥹 he didn’t deserve to d!e that way.”

Oluchii_oc:

“This guy suffered till he died. Nigerian police played a huge part in his death.”

bukola_bbaby:

“Make Una protect Bobrisky.”

angel_ray_phyna:

“Honestly I feel bad too because that guy is too peaceful to experience this 😢.”

Angel BBNaija reacts to Abuja Area Mama's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Angel JB Smith reacted to Nigerian crossdresser Abuja Area Mama’s demise.

After the sad news of the crossdresser’s death went viral, it was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While the majority were shaken by the loss, others taunted the deceased over his lifestyle.

Angel addressed the criticisms on her X page by condemning those who were pleased with Area Mama’s death. According to her, these same people still dare to complain about the government.

