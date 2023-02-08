A prostitute has caused a massive stir on social media after releasing a video of a preacher disturbing him at his duty post

When quizzed, the female preacher said she came all the way from Nasarawa state to deliver God's message to him

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many netizens appealed to the prostitute to heed the words of the preacher

A prostitute in Abuja has taken to social media to expose a female preacher bothering him.

Sharing the clip of the preacher on TikTok, the prostitute who is simply known as Area Mama of Abuja said the woman followed her from Rockview to her present location.

He slammed the preacher for disturbing his peace. Photo Credit: @shantelkayempire

"Why are you crying for me? You followed me from Rockview that God said you should preach to me...," he slammed the preacher.

While owning up to his occupation, the male prostitute told the preacher that she was lucky she was not attacked for disturbing him.

According to the preacher, she came from Nasaraw state to speak to the young man. Netizens who watched the clip begged him to give an ear to the preacher's message.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

elijahakinwunmi44 said:

"All the way from nassarawa to abuja just to preach to you my dear you should be grateful."

Tochukwu Uchechukwu said:

"I love the heart of this boy he is a great man. The lady there only weeps for his soul seeing that he’s going astray as he had deviated from God’swill."

user9562880657451 said:

"Pls listen to her. You will remember this lady one day and GOD forbid that day would be too late."

Iam ladyb said:

"Area mama calm down and listen to her maybe God wan save you from Ritualist them fits use you Any moment from now."

selena said:

"This is how the devil deaf your ears till you meet the doom she was trying to save you from

"Better listen."

promise tylor said:

''Mama pls listen to her pls you knw I love you so much but I want to meet you in heaven #militarylove# I knw you av alot in ur mind but."

Lady tricked into becoming a prostitute shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she was tricked into becoming a prostitute.

A trafficker had deceived the young lady and her parents into believing they had a lucrative business for her in Malaysia, but she ended up in Mali, via road. She was, however, told that she would be engaged in prostitution.

Omolara said she and other ladies were made to swear an oath that they would pay back all the funds that were spent on their trip.

A Malian man would later pick interest in the young lady and the latter used the opportunity to ask him to help her escape. She escaped prostitution as she was helped by the Malian who ensured that the Nigerian embassy in Mali was contacted on her behalf.

