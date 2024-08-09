Nigerian crossdresser Daniel Anthony Nsikan, aka Jay Boogie, weighed in on the tragic death of his colleague Abuja Area Mama

Recall the departed controversial act was brutally murdered on the streets of Abuja as the news went viral on August 8

Jay Boogie lent his voice to the situation at hand as he shared a video of popular TikToker Saida Boj calling the attention of the police and more

Nigerian crossdresser Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has responded to the demise of his colleague, Abuja Area Mama.

On August 8, 2024, news of the TikTok star's demise spread on social media. Reports indicate that the young man was killed in the country's capital by unknown individuals.

Jay Boogie weighed in Abuja Area Mama's death.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram Story, Jay Boogie shared a powerful video of TikToker Saida Boj passionately speaking against the tragic death of the late crossdresser.

In the viral clip, Saida Boj called on the police to launch an immediate investigation, emphasizing the importance of apprehending the culprits to demonstrate the severity of the country's justice system.

Saida also criticized those who oppose the LGBTQ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer), stating that they should be accountable only to the government.

She further cursed the murderers, questioning what gave them the right to take another life

See Jay Boogie's story here:

Jay Boogie shared Saida Boj's video on Abuja Area Mama's death.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Abuja Area Mama stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

martinslinx80:

"I keep wondering Abuja area mama was killed at bannes Abuja I'm not saying that he was doing the right thing, but he is doing his stuff of his own he doesn't deserve death last week we are in same coster taxi he was making a lot of people laff inside box with same woman clothes 😢😭 I feel so sad."

de12bbie:

"Everyone thinks they are a saint coz they sin differently, kmt!!! So unfair."

ozioma_electronics:

"I am not a fan of the lgbtq no offense and apologies but why take a life you can’t create, this is so sad🥹."

iam_othello_:

"I’m just tired 💔 FR 😢 This is sad….. I feel so terrible being a Nigerian !!!! Like nothing will be done 💔😭 ahhhh."

frozio_tha_barber:

"You quote the commandments from the Bible but you didn't quote Lev 20:13."

brainnyohams:

"Get your fact right.. I don’t think he was k***d cos of his sexuality.. it’s deeper than that.. confirm first sis."

BBNaija Angel reacts to Abuja Area Mama's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Angel JB Smith reacted to Nigerian crossdresser Abuja Area Mama’s demise.

After the sad news of the crossdresser’s death went viral, it was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While the majority were shaken by the loss, others taunted the deceased over his lifestyle.

