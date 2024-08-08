BBNaija housemate Chinne decided to rest on her bed after she complained about how another housemate Ocee spoke to her

According to her, she had wanted to participate in a task but Ocee asked about her pair mate Nne, she explained why she was absent from the task

After Chinne stated Nne should rest because she has been busy, Ocee insisted she has been doing the task from the beginning

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chinwe Nwafor stated that she would not join the other housemates during their tasks because another housemate Oseloka Mbadiwe, aka Ocee, offended her.

She made this known to another housemate Nne (real name Mary Nneamaka Nwafor) who came into her room to persuade her to join them for the task.

While narrating why she won't join, she told Nne (her niece) that Ocee had asked about her (Nne) but she noted that she should be allowed to rest because she had been working earlier.

However, Ocee said that Nne began the task and he wanted her to continue. His statement left Chinne displeased and this made her leave.

In the video shared by @bigbronaija, Nne persuaded her to join the task so that she would have an idea of what it was. However, she said she was not interested.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the video. See some of the comments below:

@nina_okonkwo:

"Nne is so respectful and well-raised. She is very mature."

@steph_sleezy:

"The calling of Aunty in Big Brother's house sef is so cringy."

@official_cyndilit:

"This Nne is so smart and well-mannered."

@adella_._._:

"What made you think it was a good idea pairing with your aunty on a show like this to begin with?"

@im_greatwhite:

"The niece is acting more mature than the so-called auntie!"

@uf0ma:

"This Chinne is envious of her niece."

@blessings_uju:

"Nne is so well-mannered. She makes me question my character."

@porsche_lilee22:

"E come be like say the niece mature pass the Aunt."

@royal_maffy:

"The lady gets a very bad character smh

Chinwe complains about the dirty kitchen

Legit.ng earlier reported that as different events unfolded in BBNaija season nine, one of the housemates, Chinwe, had complained about how others in the house left their plates unwashed

She said she wasn't comfortable with it and asked that those who used the kitchen should clean it for others.

Other housemates engaged in the conversation, and Chinwe noted that she did not come to the show to do house help.

