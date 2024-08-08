BBNaija season nine housemate Ocee is expecting his child with his fiancée and he made this news known to his co-housemate Chizoba

He sat with her as they spoke about the unborn baby, and he told her that he had engaged his fiancée who was outside the show

Chizoba was very excited for him and she noted that the year would be very busy for him because of his upcoming wedding

Ocee informs Chizoba that he is an expectant father. Image credit: @chizoba_nwokoye, @oceembadiwe

Source: Instagram

Chizoba was excited about the good news and asked him for his engagement ring. The reality star informed her he engaged his fiancée and gave her a ring, and not the other way around. She recalled and agreed with him.

She expressed excitement about the good news and hugged him. According to him, his other housemates are aware that he has a partner outside the show.

Chizoba said this year 2024 would be a busy one for Ocee. Aside from his participation in the reality show, his wedding was also coming up in December 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Check out what netizens have about Ocee and Chizoba's video below:

@pret.tygirllani:

"If his wife gives birth, he is going home."

@victoryybassey

"Y'all are fine with this, he Is going to be a dad and he is here. How about his pregnant wife who needs her husband's attention? It is not easy to be pregnant. Lol."

@the_chocolate_goddes:

"When Una hears pregnant… he is engaged to his wife and he says he's having a wedding next year."

@meek_kirls:

"Story! Madam lowkey wants him to herself."

@ololade_niphemi:

"The cameraman should do better Abeg always moving the camera to something not relevant."

@cynthianwagod:

"This year camera man dey mumu."

@ad__ze:

"She don dey plan asoebi."

