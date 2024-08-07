Rita Edochie cautioned people considering BBL against it while also addressing those who had already undergone the procedure

The veteran star added that people who have had BBL will suffer consequences, as she listed a number of them

She also urged people to accept their natural bodies and avoid altering them for vanity or societal pressures, stirring reactions online

Amid the ongoing Hunger protest in the country, Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has decided to protest against Brazilian bum lifts (BBL).

The celebrated movie star declared war on Brazilian bum lifts and issued a severe warning to those who have undergone surgery to acquire them.

Rita Edochie tackled women who have done BBL. Credit: @ritaedochie

The actress who was not having it, in a lengthy social media post, also advised women who have yet to get cosmetic surgery to avoid it.

Rita Edochie warned that individuals who have undergone BBL will "eat their own tears" and that "their days are numbered".

She also stated that the aforementioned will not be able to afford to preserve it because they reproduced God's immaculate creation.

The veteran actress wrote:

"RITA EDOCHIE WAGES WAR AGAINST BBL GANG AS THE NATIONWIDE PROTEST ENTETS DAY 7. I BOLDLY AND FEARLESSLY COME TO TELL YOU NOT TO JOIN THIS BBL GANG OF A THING IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO THOSE THAT HAVE DONE IT, YOUR D@YS ARE NUMBERED.

"YOU WILL DEFINITELY EAT YOUR OWN TEARS, FOR EVERY PAIN YOU CAUSED YOUR SELF. GOD ALMIGHTY MUST LICK YOU IN THAT PAIN FOR RECREATING HIS CREATION IN YOU. AND UNTIL YOU STOP RECREATING HIS CREATION, UNU GA NA ANU UDAYA MAKA NA MONEY WILL RUN FAR AWAY FROM YOU SO YOU CAN NOT MAINTAIN IT .

"FOR ALL THOSE MEN, THEY ARE DOING IT FOR, TRUST ME IT DOESN'T TAKE GOD A MINUTE TO DESTROY EVERY TOWER OF INIQUITY."

Rita Edochie spurs reactions online

helpmegrow1:

"Wen a chronic les decides to judge by forgetting her own sins... wow , real wow."

thriftbygraluxe_:

"One BBL person don offend this woman."

05nmoka:

"Whahala for who go do bbl wen go say she wan marry Rita Son."

milly_mpb:

"This is too personal ha! who offend am, Maka why? Bikonu ogini na afio? "

davidine24:

"Hmmmmm, u sure say one bbl girl no Dey sample her husband cos."

cordy_cordy_:

"This woman drags everyone. She’ll soon drag people using oxygen in the hospital."

