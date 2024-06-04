Nollywood actress Rita Edochie left many smiling after she shared a picture of her and her beautiful look-alike daughter

In the adorable-looking photograph, the vibrant actress and her daughter rocked similar attires with matching headgear

The industry elder went on to reveal that the young woman was her first fruit as she dropped interesting advice for netizens

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has astonished fans and netizens with a lovely photograph of herself and her daughter.

The legendary actress uploaded the picture showing them both wearing pink lace with matching gele as she revealed that the young woman beside her was her "womb opener."

Rita Edochie revealed the identity of her first child. Credit: @riatedochie

Source: Instagram

She amusingly asked fans to decide who was more beautiful between the both of them.

Rita further issued a message to the public against jealousy and envy. She encouraged people to exhibit true love and support one another to maintain a healthy living and working environment.

"THE WORLD IS WIDE AND SPACIOUS ENOUGH TO HARBOUR EVERYONE, LET'S STOP THE HATE, ENVY AND JEALOUSY, GENUINE SUPPORT AND LOVE CAN ENSURE A HEALTHY LIVING AND WORKING ATMOSPHERE. IT'S A NEW WEEK, AND NEW THINGS OF POSITIVITY ARE ALL WE EXPECT AMEN."

See her picture post below:

Netizens gush at Rita Edochie and daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

blessn07:

"Gorgeous sweet mama and daughter. So beautiful and classy."

helenogbonna1:

"Mama you both fine pass gan ❤️. I don't even know who to choose... Love you both."

ch.ioma5842:

"Mama no dey fine pass daughter Mama."

augustinaariemi:

"I almost thought she's your younger sister. The resemblance shoke."

jessypoach:

"No wonder,Yul dey fear/respect u well-well…"

braidedwigs_for_you:

"You gave her your beauty and both of you are beautifully gorgeous women."

el_izabeth896:

"You both look beautiful ma and u got shape."

nanajane18:

"See how beautiful and tall she isand those mumu fc were saying your kids doesn't look presentable can you imagine. keep pressing their necks mama you have a beautiful family."

rosemal3:

"So luvly, this is your twin sister not ur daughter oo. Una too beautiful."

valentina_charles0:

"She is so fine she look like may and her sister them."

Rita Edochie reacts after Yul Edochie accused late Junior Pope

Nigerian actress Rita Edochie waded into the drama raised by her in-law, Yul Edochie, about late actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Recall that Yul had claimed the late actor stabbed him in the back after taking him like a brother. This disclosure came only a few days after Junior Pope’s burial.

Shortly after Yul made his post, Rita Edochie took to her official Instagram page to react. The movie star wrote a thought-provoking message.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng