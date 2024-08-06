A student who wrote WAEC in 2024 has said he is optimistic he will do well in the secondary school examination

The student said he will score A1 in six subjects in his WAEC result and also score B3 in two other subjects

He said he is praying for success when he checks his 2024 WAEC result, hoping that he will do well in the eight subjects

A student has predicted that he will perform excellently well when his 2024 WAEC result is out.

The student said he is expecting to score high marks in the eight subjects he took in the 2024 WAEC.

The student said he would get A1 in six WAEC subjects. Photo credit: TikTok/@busthenewsman.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by Busayo, the student predicted that he would score A1 in six subjects.

He said he would make A1 in mathematics, computer studies, literature in English, fisheries, civic education, and Christian Religious Knowledge.

Also, Busayo predicted that he would score B3 in English language and economics when the WAEC results are out.

He said:

"Good luck to us writing this year. Wish me luck guys!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student shares what he will score in 2024 WAEC

@ARIB said:

"Literature A1 sounds impossible."

@Cdot said:

"A1 in all subjects."

@Adedamola said:

"What I wanna know is how maths is A1 but English is B3."

@amanda said:

"You're writing computer in WAEC?"

@babyygirlris commented:

"A1 in literature God would see you through."

@Mote said:

"They’re 8? Isn’t it meant to be nine or something?"

@Queen Esther said:

"May the force be with you."

@Adora said:

"In Busayoo we trust AND GOD….AMENN!!!!"

@Ella said:

"You should consider changing maths and literature but put economics as A1 because last year was hell."

@.903 said;

"English and economics being the lowest is so real."

