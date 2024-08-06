‘Fuchor Me’ Singer Smile T Performs His Classic Song Featuring Oluwadolarz in White Garment Church
- Upcoming singer Smile T was recently spotted at a white garment church performing with the choir
- Smile T, during his performance, also sang his trending song Funchor Me which featured skit maker Oluwadolarz
- The video of the Smile T with Choir performing the song has spurred comments as several online users hailed the singer
Singer Smile T has taken his new song 'Fuchor Me' featuring popular skit maker, rapper and singer Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, better known as Oluwadolarz, to a religious gathering.
A trending video that recently emerged online showed Smile T, a member of a white garment church, with some choir members as he performed his song "Funchor Me" on the altar.
Clips showed the choir and church members openly supporting the singer, who replicated by giving energetic performances.
Smile T is popular for his 'It is my friend give me Colorado' line, which he also included in the lyrics of his new song with Oluwa Dollarz.
A part of the lyrics read:
"It Oluwa dollar wan future meee Ololololo Oluwa dollar tell me say He wan future me Igba ton mumi wa sibi I’m very mental It my friend give me colorado."
Watch video as Smile T performs at a white-garment church
Netizens as Smile T performs in church
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
de_nnke:
"See his cheerleader."
chocolate_oluwanishola
"Make him dey thank God for him friend wey give am kolos."
marvellous_olayinka:
"From craze to grace."
_eminence____:
"Dey thank your friends wey give you colos puff."
horlaryinkar_furnituress:
"Omo i no understand everything wey he talk."
emman_abiola:
"Why him eye come look like say him still dey take colo, this guy never well abeg. Make sure he’s not too far from olusho."
