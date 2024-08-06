Nigerian singer and rapper Zlatan gave netizens something to deliberate on after his recent outing with junior colleague Rema

A viral video spotted by Legit.ng on Elon Musk saw the Mavin star greeting some of Barcelona’s football players while Zlatan followed in similar action

Netizens went on to criticise the Indigenous hip-hop star for hanging out with the Hehehe hitmaker and heaped accusations on him

Nigerian singer and rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan, spurred mixed reactions online after a video saw him with his junior colleague Rema.

The Indigenous singer was seen among Barcelona players, reportedly courtesy of the Mavin superstar.

Zlatan and Rema met with Barcelona Players. Credit: @zlatan_ibile, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema, who earlier made waves with a dance video of him and some of the La Liga footballers, was seen shaking hands with the players while Zlatan followed suit.

See the video below:

Zlatan spurs reactions online

The “Yeye Boyfriend” crooner was accused of being one of Rema’s critics when he initially broke into the scene with his Indian sound as many lashed out at him.

See the reactions below:

rajjdolapo_:

"That boy wey you dey use laugh that time say he dey sing like India people 😂 This life ehn."

prettyblack_001:

"@zlatan you see your life!u don forget wen you Dey insult @heisrema that year."

only1lavishmoni:

"Life’s strange."

kingvicky572:

"No be who first start race Dey come first !! Chia."

eli_jah1576:

"Shey zlatan wey don see Barca players before this day."

small__milato:

"Life resemble nollywood at times."

warrifirstson:

"If na zlatan em no go introduce rema to them ooo life sha."

comediabigmouth1:

Rema advises Crayon at his listening party

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

Source: Legit.ng