Since actress Eniola Badmus openly supported the Tinubu-led government, her fans have not given her breathing space

Whether she makes politically influenced posts or not, some people would remind her about how she contributed to the sufferings of the masses

This time, she posted a video of herself dancing in a white garment and it unsettled netizens who lambasted her again

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has continued to come under attack after she declared her support for President Bola Tinubu.

Some fans took to her comments section on Instagram to insult her after she wore a white garment and danced excitedly in a video.

Eniola Badmus look gorgeous in her attire as she responds to trolls. Image credit: @eniola.badmus

The movie star was reminded that she supported the current administration which has caused hardship on the people with its harsh economic policies. This also caused the ongoing nationwide protest.

An Instagram user @jaykash113 told the actress that she should enjoy all she has gotten from the government because she would reap them in the future.

In her response, Eniola asked her to check Jumia if they have a life for sale. Another fan @chinonso_raymond said that Eniola was dancing because she was benefitting from the Tinubu government. He also insulted her in Yoruba.

The role interpreter did not let it slide as she called Chinonso a jobless human being. She also asked him to go home because the Earth was full.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Eniola's video

Some netizens have shared their takes on the exchange between Eniola Badmus and her fans. See some of the comments below:

@roz_p1472:

"Y’all should take it easy on her, please. When she lost weight, she lost her senses too."

@commanderr_tom:

"Trust me. She’s feeling the insults. This dance is just a way she’s trying to use to cover her shame. E Dey pain am true true."

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Lol, the only thing money can never buy is class, if e didn't dey e didn't dey. No class at all."

@ugooflagos:

"Female Version of SAM LARRY."

@tee_girlie:

"Tinubu will not be the president forever sha."

@heiressprincess1:

"If only her heart is as transparent, spotless, and pure as the garment she's wearing!"

Eniola Badmus shares video of Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola had continued to show support for President Bola Tinubu before and after the 2023 elections.

She shared a video of the politician having dinner with members of the 10th House of Representatives.

Several netizens reminded her about the economic hardship of some Nigerians and noted that the president's dinner was insensitive.

