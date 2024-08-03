A lady has shared a video of her younger brother stealing the show at a modelling competion on his graduation day

According to her, she practised with the young boy at home, not knowing that he had other plans for the event

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to shower accolades on him

A video surfaced online, revealing a young boy's show-stopping performance at a modelling competition on his graduation day.

The boy's sister had been practising modelling techniques with him at home, unaware of his plans to steal the spotlight on the D-day.

Boy catwalks majestically on stage

Taking to her TikTok account, his sister identified as @phantacy.xx gushed over her brother's epic moves on stage.

The clip showed the boy confidently strutting down the catwalk in a suit, before dramatically removing his graduation gown to reveal his stylish outfit.

He then held the gown stylishly and walked off the stage, leaving the audience in awe.

"POV: You decided to teach your little brother how to model on his graduation but he had his own plan. Ignore my voice," the sister captioned the video.

Reactions as boy steals show at graduation

TikTok users appreciated the young boy for his boldness and catwalk skills during the competition.

@Afia asked:

"Is he stepping on his enemies??"

@Ayomide Adeola said:

"You sure say no be Watin you teach am be this??"

@Linda Anaman said:

"Me in my room with my phone on charge shouting “Eei ei ei ei ei ei ei."

@Chaplet said:

"God ahbeg. I no wan laff loud. We de family meeting. My grandma is pregnant."

@_tiwa.h said:

"He will see this video in a few years to come and he will ask himself if he is the one."

@nanaaishatofficial said:

"Chai, na today this single life pain me pass, he tun get babe join. make una help me eeeeeeeeeeeeeehhhh."

@Ekqu Arh said:

"This is me shouting at my sister’s daughter graduation. He didn’t remember anything I thought her."

@userErica Erhardt said:

"The way he's throwing his legs seems he's practicing to join the military."

@_vae8 said:

"I watched 5 times. My family think say Adey craze this morning. Laughter wan kill me."

@Prettyysara4 added:

"Herr. Nana fuor dierr sei aa their head they sweet them pass."

