Nigerian activist VeryDarkBlackMan has reacted to the speech of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigerian Bola Ahmed Tinubu

News got out that the President would address that nation concerning the nationwide protest against bad governance

A new post by VDM says that Tinubu's speech failed to hit the nail on the head and give Nigerians hope

Martin Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkBlackMan, has shared his thoughts on President Tinubu's speech while addressing Nigerians on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Saturday titled ‘President Tinubu to address the nation.

VDM says Tinubu's speech is hopeless to Nigerians. Credit: @iamasiwajubat, @veryblackdarkman

This follows the nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance in Nigeria. Legit.ng reported that Nigerians thronged the streets on August 1 for the #EndBadGovernance protest, which is scheduled to end on August 10.

VDM calls Tinubu's speech hopeless

In a fresh video released by VDM, she told Nigerians that Tinubu failed to address the pressing concerns of the average Nigerian. She noted that issues such as the cost of living, the forex rate, hikes in food prices, fuel prices, and others were not touched on.

He further stated that after watching the speech, all he could ask himself was if there was truly hope for Nigeria.

Watch VDM speak here:

The protest, currently taking place across several states in the country, saw Nigerians carrying placards with their key demands from the government.

Clashes have been recorded between celebrities and netizens on social media. Some netizens blamed celebrities for not using their platforms to advocate for the common man.

VDM addresses Tinubu over protest tension

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media activist addressed President Bola Ahmed Bola following the first day of the #endbadgovernance vs Hunger Day protest.

The controversial internet sensation brought the attention of many to the massive crowd that showed up as he spoke on what might be the faith of the remaining days to come.

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, noted that he was scared and pleaded with the president for help claiming the situation, triggering reactions online.

