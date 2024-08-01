Nigerian social commentator Daniel Regha has been spotted doing a solo protest from what looks like a farm

Legit.ng recalls several reports on the hunger protest set to commence from the first of August to the 10th

In solidarity with this cause, Daniel Regha raised a placard against bad governance on his fam land

As the nationwide protest kicks off today, Nigerians are eager to know the outcome, as many take to the streets to show their hurt and anger.

One of those supporting their protest, Daniel Regha, has been spotted on social media on his farmland. He was seen carrying a placard with a message directed at the government.

Daniel Regha's protest sparks reactions online. Credit: @danielregha

Source: Instagram

What Daniel Regha's placard said

Although Daniel took the route of a solo protest, his placard included some words written for the government.

His placard said:

"Any government that can spend millions on furniture, millions on entertainment, and billions on SUVs has no excuse not to provide social amenities."

See his post here:

While many strongly support the protest, some public figures have warned their social media family to desist from such plans as they do not think it is the way forward.

Legit.ng also reported that protesters have made their demands known to the government against the said protest.

How netizens reacted to Daniel's protest

Here are some reactions below:

@kingrudy1617:

"Poverty instrument."

@the_natives_of_life:

"Where your Cutlass??"

@thirty5naira:

"Na inside farm u Dey protest."

@man_like_tommyvilla1:

"Na forest you dey do your own?"

@ajirenikeb_:

"For inside agbado farm. Yu well so?"

@gela_africa1:

"Your own dey always differ Daniel..Protesting with corns and vegetables."

@ayomide109_:

"Ok love this Daniel."

@youngsponk1:

"Come out Sha , we dey wait for you outside."

Yul Edochie Addresses Nigerians Over Hardship

Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is in the news and caught the attention of tons of Nigerians with a fresh release.

The actor shared a post on his official social media page addressing Nigerians, protesting, and what President Tinubu was up to.

Yul noted that protesting would not solve the country's hardships, and he implored Nigerians to stay calm.

