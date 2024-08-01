Nigerian social media activist addressed President Bola Ahmed Bola following the first day of #endbadgovernance vs Hungger Dey protest

The internet sensation brought the attention of many to the massive crowd that showed up as he spoke on what might be the faith of the remaining days to come

VDM, however, noted that he was scared and pleaded with the president on things to do to claim the situation, triggering reactions online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared his candid observation on the ongoing #endbadgovernance vs Hungger Dey protest.

Verydarkman, a resident of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, noted that Nigerians turned up in large numbers on day one of the protest.

VDM addressed Tinubu on the nationwide protest Credit: @verydarkblackman, @bolaahmedtinubu

Source: Instagram

He, however, pointed out that some of the locations where the stampedes were taking place were sensitive locations in the city and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take action immediately.

VDM also suggested that the president take effective action, such as reducing fuel price to N150, so that the tension brewing among citizens can subside while he looks for other means to better the economy.

The TikToker further revealed reasons he didn't join on the first day of the protest as he spoke about the influence he would have added to the already existing unrest.

"The #EndBadGovernance protests have gotten out of hand. I'm scared. President Tinubu should declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and address the demands of the youths. If Day 1 of the protest is like this, then you can imagine what they'll do next."

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Reactions online:

___omololasilver___:

"Where can they turn to that will lead them to Tinubu house?"

mizkimoraprecious:

"He’s indire ctly telling them the next locations to visit. Map wey too sure."

flames_of_lagos:

"BBN housemates go think say we dey watch them now."

onlyonebdk:

"Vdm Dey give them direction low key."

naami_jayem:

"Why do I feel he rather telling them the direction to head."

bashoofficial:

"Any protest caused by hunger can never be peaceful. AŃ HUNGRY MAN IS AN ANGRY MAN."

@victorCsylvanus:

"This is why he wanted to be the face of the protest so much, na planted mole."

honestval11:

"Bros de use still give landmark to protesters 🪧."

chiamakababygirl:

"Abeg go sit down, did you come out, na only mouth you get."

iamtiti_01:

"Even vdm no go outside, moral lesson don’t let anybody mislead you in this life."

VDM attacks Tonto Dikeh for cheering Tinubu

Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman came for actress and politician Tonto Dikeh following her recent statements amid the nationwide protest.

Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh advised Nigerians protesting against hardship in the country to do it peacefully. This was after she applauded the president on the first day of the #Endbadgovernance protest happneing nationwide.

Following that, Verydarkman, in a social media outburst, voiced some unprintable words at the actress.

Source: Legit.ng