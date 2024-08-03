Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh appears to have reacted to trending videos of her harassing a car dealer in Abuja

Recall that social media critic VeryDarkMan had shared a video of the movie star tussling with the businessman she was said to owe N2 million

After VDM’s video went viral, Nigerians dropped hot takes on the matter, and Tonto took to her Instagram story to share a post

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is back in the news amid her drama with an Abuja-based car dealer.

Just recently, social media was buzzing with news of the actress physically harassing the businessman despite owing him N2 million.

Tonto Dikeh breaks online silence. Photos: @tontolet, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The video of the messy situation was posted online by controversial critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and it triggered a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

VDM had accused the actress of being hypocritical with her actions, considering she was one of the popular faces behind the Justice for Mohbad movement while kicking against bullying.

He said in his video:

“This same person wan enter power. She never get political power now, see what she is doing. Imagine if somebody like Tonto Dikeh gets political power in Nigeria, just imagine the terror, imagine what common people will face, we don finish be dat. The sad part is that she can get away with it. Imagine say na man beat or harass her like that on top his own money?”

Tonto Dikeh breaks online silence

Following the online drama trailing her, Tonto Dikeh broke her silence on social media. On her Instagram stories, the movie star shared a post with a rolling and laughing-out-loud emoji.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Tonto Dikeh reacts online amid car dealer drama. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Tonto’s video

Read some reactions from Nigerians trailing the video of Tonto Dikeh’s altercation with the car dealer as well as her post about it below:

_temmie.gram:

“Well, according to the story this is a case of hire purchase and the seller has every right to repossess the asset if there’s a default in payment. As long as she hasn’t completely paid for the car, she doesn’t own it.😂”

Ify_autos:

“You can never gain when you do business with some Celebrities and the audience you are looking for they may still not give you.”

Gabriellefassi:

“This explains why she's supporting APC.”

Idorcasmone:

“I see comments like “but she paid 84m out of 86m!” And so!!!! As long as there was an agreement, she’s still a debtor! This is the essence of the protest, bad governance!!!! #saynotobadgovernance.”

Iam_drecash:

“The same girl that was condemning people for damaging government properties since the beginning of this protest???”

shawndanny:

“Avoid debtors with audacity. They'd spend 96m to oppress you rather than pay their 2m debt.”

bizanikshomeslimited:

“Pay your Debt aunty.”

Teensgram_afrika:

“Churchill and Kpokpogri were never the problem.”

Just_mi_ra:

“Can’t u leave 2m for fine girl?”

Mazistopcryinglol:

“See who's forming fighting against bullying.”

_lordxx001:

“She is so short tempted, short people and anger issues, na 5/6 😂.”

tksparkle:

“What's funny! The evidence choke, she no fit talk. If it's when theirs no receipt to show, she would have started ranting and tagging everybody's ancestors. Make she getat abeg😏🙄🚶.”

royaltyshealthyoutlook:

“Na lie e pain her😂😂 Painful laugh.”

mabeliciousbaby:

“Tonto get away you. You can’t control your angry and that should be a concern to you not telling Nigerians how to react to a failed government. I use to love you but my love f or you don enter Red Sea.”

adams__gold:

“To be honest oh no matter the situation eh she doesn’t have the right to fight inside someone’s shop 👏.”

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

Source: Legit.ng