Nigerian socialite Blessing CEO has called out her colleague, Nkechi Blessing on social media

The self-acclaimed relationship therapist noted that the actress was fond of following small boys

BCEO warned Chioma to beware of NBS after the actress hung a portrait of her with Davido on her bed

Nigerian socialite Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro is making headlines after she dragged Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the self-styled relationship expert noted that she had been observing NBS for a while and that the actress was fond of being with younger men.

Blessing CEO slams NBS. Photos: @davido, @officialbblessingceo, @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Nkechi Blessing had shared a photo frame of herself with Davido hanging on top of her bed and the clip stirred mixed reactions on social media with people sharing their thoughts including Blessing CEO.

According to the relationship blogger, Davido is just 31, while Nkechi Blessing is in her late 30s or early 40s. She also added that the picture frame of Davido on her bed was a disrespect to her man, Xxssive.

“If I be Chioma, I for come that your house, wipe you 4 by 4 with plank, you dey craze. You see say Davido just wed, na when he wed you carry his picture hang for bed! As what? Super fan? You get luck say Davido choose calm wife wey no like wahala. Assuming na person like me, I go drive come your house for Ogun state, wipe you 2 by 2 for head, you go tell me why you hand my husband picture put for the side of your bed if no be desperation.”

Not stopping there, Blessing CEO took to the caption of her video to warn Chioma to be careful of the actress. She wrote:

“Nkechi blessing Sunday leave small boys . Leave small boys, if I be Chioma I go come that ur house wipe u sl@p . .Oya make I prepare for protest where location.”

See the clip below:

Netizens react as Blessing CEO slams Nkechi Blessing

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to Blessing CEO’s video on social media. Read them below:

Adams__gold:

“This blessing CEO and Wahala 5&6 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

chekwubeisaac:

“Marks on your body. Hope you're okay this pikin?”

Floxybelleinternational:

“Mom I be ur strong fan but u no gree give this advice to Judy to leave yul Alone after 5 pikin 3 papa but u de tagged blessing weh na just strong fan to davido. I still remain ur number one fan nomata what. Love from Kyoto japan.”

Ogambafineart:

“Who is small boi na Davido u dey call small boi 😂😂😂😂😂 whala Pro-max.”

nsidibe82:

“Because you do BBL, you want everyone to join you? Why you dey body shame her? Rest abeg.”

osasumwenv:

“Please leave nkechi alone Biko all these things is as a result of childishness.”

nikky_owokoya:

“The clash of the blessings ‼️”

davihoney:

“But no be lie blessing CEO is making sense here ooo.”

stephogbo:

“They were besties before oo.”

barknpurr.ng:

“Madam mind the business that pays you.”

Nkechi Blessing unveils lover

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing shared cute pictures of her younger lover with her fans.

She hinted that her lover was not a Yoruba man and added that he followed her to an event outside Lagos.

Blessing boasted that it was forever with him.

Source: Legit.ng