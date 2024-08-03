Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has exposed a video of Tonto Dikeh harassing a car dealer in public

The movie star was spotted physically harassing the businessman and destroying his office over their business dispute

According to VDM, the actress owed the car dealer N2 million after close to a year of collecting a car and paying in instalments

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has exposed Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh on social media following her dispute with a car dealer in Abuja.

On his official Instagram page, VDM shared a video of Tonto trashing the businessman’s office despite owing him N2 million for a car she had bought from him for close to a year.

The dark man went on to share how the whole thing transpired between them. According to him, Tonto met the car dealer for a Mikano car she was interested in, but he did not have it available. He advised her to go to the manufacturer's office to get it since they had it on the ground.

However, when the car was priced, it was said to be N90 million and they turned down the actress’ offer to pay in instalments. VDM said that the car dealer then suggested that he buy the car and the actress buys it from him. Thankfully, because of the businessman’s relationship with the manufacturers, the car was given to him for N86 million instead of N90 million as they told Tonto.

VDM explained that the dealer paid the full price for the car and gave it to Tonto, who would then pay him in instalments just to create a working relationship with the actress.

According to the online critic, N30 million for the first instalment and was given the car. However, the actress did not show up to pay the second instalment for seven months. Finally, after pressure was mounted on her, she showed up and paid N20 million for the second instalment, leaving the balance at N36 million.

VDM said that from that point on, Tonto started to pay for the car in bits by bringing N1 million and other small amounts occasionally till the balance remained N2 million.

The online critic added that they had been calling the actress to pay up since last year till now when she called the car dealer and told him that she needed to service the car, and he agreed. The vehicle was taken to its manufacturers for servicing, and the businessman reached out to the actress to pay for its servicing and also notified her that it would be appreciated if she paid the balance for the car that same day.

VDM said this was what led Tonto to storm the car dealer’s office and trash up the place. When the owner arrived, he reminded the actress that he could collect the car back since her name wasn’t on it and he was the one who purchased the vehicle. According to reports, the statement triggered the actress and she gave the businessman a slap and started dragging his clothes.

Clips were inserted showing how Tonto trashed the businessman’s office by breaking his TV, coffee maker, and other gadgets.

VDM said:

“This same person dey talk about bullying for Mohbad, I told you that you don’t know all these people, this is how she goes around, they abuse power, this is clear abuse of power because you are now close to some politicians, you just want to take it out on people, it’s not fair. Nigerians if this was somebody else, if na man do this thing to woman, nobody for hear word.”

He also said:

“This same person wan enter power. She never get political power now, see what she is doing. Imagine if somebody like Tonto Dikeh gets political power in Nigeria, just imagine the terror, imagine what common people will face, we don finish be dat. The sad part is that she can get away with it, imagine say na man beat or harrass her like that on top his own money?”

See his video below:

See the full video of Tonto at the car dealership below:

Nigerians react to Tonto drama

The video of Tonto Dikeh’s drama with the car dealer soon made the rounds online and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Vik_wears:

“The owner of the shop should sue her immediately. She has to pay for everything she destroyed in that shop. It is what it is.”

n_supercare:

“The one playing victim will always comport themselves. Let's hear her side too.”

Augstty:

“This is not about political party, such a badly behave character.”

steveikenna02:

“Beneath the makeup na thug 😂.”

prince_maxigram:

“Reason so many people are scared of Nigeria women .. acting like a man.”

Brightangel_hairempire:

“So if I become celebrity I cannot fight in peace again omorrrr. Make I dey sell My hair jeje.”

nickipresh_:

“If girl like me drag my phone for my hand cus I Dey record celebrity wey no get sense eh, the way u go load you blow nose eh u fit faint 😒.”

Cakebyestelle:

“Small power you want to f* ght man enh fine hnty 😂.”

pj.stars:

“Can we now agree that Churchill wasn't the problem?”

kii_ra0':

“Normal normal, everybody wey Dey support Tinubu no suppose get peace of mind.”

fresh.main:

“Agbero way wan join politics.”

fresh.main:

“Make una see una fave as she dey behave like this.”

Oluwakemi._o:

“celebrities showing off lifestyle they can’t afford smh.”

Mimie_yoo:

“He can’t leave 2 million for fine girl 😂.”

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the latest celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

Source: Legit.ng