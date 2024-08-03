“I Be Furniture Before”: Peller Sheds Tears As He Recounts Working as a Carpenter, Video Trends
- Nigerian TikToker Peller recently shared his grass-to-grace story while recounting his rise to fame
- During a show on Wazobia FM. Peller shared how he used to be a carpenter before his boss chased him away
- Peller also spoke about talks of his feelings for Emmanuella and Jarvis, among other things
Nigerian Tiktoker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has caused a stir on social media with his grass-to-grace story.
Peller was recently a guest on Wazobia FM and was asked to describe his journey to success in one minute.
In response, the 21-year-old recounted how he used to be a carpenter who made things like wooden piggy banks, aka ‘kolo,’ before he started making beds. However, his boss soon chased him away over his inability to pay his work fees.
As Peller recounted the story, he broke down in tears. In his words:
“Before before I’m a furniture, I’m a carpenter. I’m doing furniture before, before I start to be doing carpenter. That time I was in Ikorodu. I been doing ‘kolo’ before, then I now start to do bed and everything. One day, my oga wanted to pursue me home, say I no pay work money, say me and my mama say we go pay… If I say I should start talking…”
Speaking further, Peller added that he also wanted to be a footballer but his father beat him up for spending his days on the field. See the clip below:
Peller speaks about Jarvis and Emmanuella
In another video from the interview, Peller also discussed his alleged feelings for child star Emmanuella and AI TikTok's Jarvis.
The young man disputed the narrative that he had a crush on Emmanuella. According to him, she is just a young girl, and the rumours have started to offend him. Peller added that anybody who relates with a child that way will end up in prison.
The TikToker, however, had a different thing to say about Jarvis. He admitted to having some feelings for her. See the video below:
Netizens react to Peller’s interview
Read what some social media users had to say about Peller’s rise to fame and his relationship with Emanuella and Jarvis below:
Ameboloversgist:
“Peller pick one you were a furniture or a carpenter 😂.”
_prince_lawy_comics:
“Peller mi ❤️.”
hercoreydey1:
“You go watch peller and you no go laugh keh 😂😂dem no born you well ❤️❤️.”
Kingjay9723:
“Lolxxx,,,love yh ways,,1 picture ahbeg.”
Joyosemele_vicky:
“It’s the definition of love for me 😂.”
Zahzii_:
“Peller don mad 😂.”
abdulmuheet_:
“😂😂😂😂This boy na werey aswr 😂.”
I_am_anthony001:
“You are crorz on me? 😜😜😜😂😂.”
Geebright_:
“😂🤲😂😂see my life outside 😂.”
De_governor25:
“Hahaha🤣🤣🤣. Don't worry, Jarvis go come marry you.”
