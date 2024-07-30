"When I Started Making Skits Dey Hadn't Given Birth to U": Emanuella Humbles Peller as They Link Up
- However, what Emmanuella said to Peller has caused discourse on social media, as many find it rather hilarious to talk about
- The duo were in what looked like a hotel room and in the company of some of their other friends
Social media users experienced the meeting of two wonderful internet skit-makers, Emanuella and Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, as they spent some time together.
Legit.ng sighted a video recording of the two enjoying the company of their friends in a hotel room.
Many of their fans were excited to see them get together and perhaps produce a banger skit. However, when Peller, who wore Olamide's jersey for several days, called Emanuella a "coco melon girl", things turned differently.
In response to his shot laughter, Emanuella told Peller that they had not given birth to him when she started making comedy skits on Instagram.
She reminded Peller that she was only 4 years old and had been in the game for over 8 years.
She continued by adding that Peller, at some point, begged for her audience. The hilarious exchange between the duo spread a wave of shock down the spines of social media users, including Peller.
Many also noticed how calm and shy Peller was around Emanuella. In Peller's defence, he noted that he did not want to fall victim to VerydarkMan's call out.
Watch the video here:
Reactions trail video of Peller and Emanuella
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@k4kehinde:
"That Emmanuella laugh na evergreen."
Denilson Igwe shares proof of allegations made against Mark Angel:"Evidence plenty I no chase clout"
@kingofthread1:
"Both of them are not even funny to me."
@misschidel:
"They are both children Sha."
@destined__to_win:
"I don't see anything funny about this Peller guy unlike Emmanuella. She gave us back to back laughter."
@udochukwu_h:
"Why putting little child like her in the mist of those guys, she's still a kid please."
@adelokiki7:
"Ella is actuality using an android phone just like denis said. A lot is going on."
Peller Requests 500k to Visit His Former School’s Graduation
Fast-rising content creator Peller recently trended online after some comments about his old school went viral.
In a viral clip, Peller shared how the principal of the secondary school he graduated from reached out to him and asked that he visit the school during their end-of-session party.
Peller noted that he requested to be paid because he was treated badly while in school.
Source: Legit.ng
