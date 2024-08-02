BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate, Toby Forge, has taken his feelings for married housemate Kassia, to a new level

A video from the show went viral, showing the moment Toby told Kassia his mind was telling him to get her pregnant

Her husband and pair, Kelly’s reaction was also captured on video, and it raised funny comments from Nigerians

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates Toby Forge and Kassia are making headlines after a video of their discussion went viral on social media.

It would be recalled that Kassia went on the show with her husband, Kelly Rae, as her teammate, while both of them chose not to reveal their marital status to the other housemates.

Fans react as Toby Forge flirts with married Kassia. Photos: @tobyforge, @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

Since the beginning of the show, Toby Forge has shown interest in Kassia and their recent conversation caused an online stir.

In a clip from the show, Toby was heard telling Kassia about his desire to get her pregnant. According to him, he likes her personality and wants to take her seriously.

In his words:

“It’s no joke o, my mind is telling me to get you pregnant, that means that I should take you seriously and I don’t need like four, five days to know that, I just need a minute or two. You make me laugh, you’re funny, you’re caring. I saw the way you treat Kelly, the way you’re so intelligent and you want to work and make sure the group is fine, those are wonderful wife qualities but my mind is telling me to respect Kassia because he’s not somebody to be messed with and don’t try to disturb her peace. So, I’m not trying to disturb your peace.”

As Toby shared his feelings with Kassia, the camera captured Kelly’s facial expression as he sat alone on a sofa.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Toby and Kassia’s chat

The video of Toby Forge expressing his desire to get Kassia pregnant drew the attention of Nigerians online, and they reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Preshy_ivy:

“I love this 🤣 kelly will have to fight for his wife 😂.”

24hubrealty:

“The level of confidence the husband has for his wife is so adorable.”

Meke_ndily:

“She is pretty.”

nelly_mwilah:

“Kelly's face😂.”

Jizlefashionworld:

“Walahi tobi done loose guard 😂.”

fashiongoddess5:

“The Last person wife wey go BBN they single today, keep smiling.”

Dorcasmi222:

“Pls guys vote double Kay for more twist and drama.”

Olajumoke3922:

“Two players😂, Toby dey lie, this story line will take the 3 of them far😂.”

balogun.omolara:

“Dis kaain husband 😂.”

teamnelita:

“Brother na Ashawo Dey your eye 😂😂😂for person wife 😂😂.”

Dorcasmi222:

“😂😂😂😂is about to go down person wife ooo.”

ommibaby_:

“She can just tell the guy she’s in a relationship outside or something Not making the boy fool himself like this.”

vadances:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂....see devil o ..na lie this guy know wetin he dey do.”

How Wizkid replied fan who asked if he watches BBNaija

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun ‘Wizkid’ left netizens rolling with laughter after his opinion about the popular BBNaija show went viral.

The Grammy-winning musician shared his thoughts about the reality show on social media in 2019, and his tweet re-emerged online.

In the 2019 post, a fan asked Wizkid if he watched Big Brother and the singer’s response became a trending topic.

Source: Legit.ng