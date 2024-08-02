Nigerian content creator Peller has sparked reactions online with some recent comments he shared in a clip about his colleague Emmanuella and Verydarkman

In the viral clip, Peller was asked if he liked Emmanuella and wouldn't mind dating her because of his calm demeanour around her

The Livestreamer responded to the comment, noting that he doesn't see Emmanuella in such a manner while noting that she's underage and it would be wrong for him to date her

Nigerian content creator and Livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has stirred mixed reactions online with his recent comments about his colleagues Emmanuella and Verydarkman.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Peller linking up with Emmanuella and Aunty Success at a Children's concert in Lagos.

A video of Peller reacting to some trending comments about him having secret affections for his colleague Emmanuella has gone viral.

"VDM will set ring light for me" - Peller

In the clip, Peller discussed Emmanuella, noting that she is underage and that it would be wrong for him to be in a relationship with her.

He cautioned people ruminating about him and Emmanuella dating. The content creator further noted that the idea could make someone like Verydarkman come for him, and he doesn't intend to get in the online activist's bad books.

Reactions trail Peller's comments about Emmanuella

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

@anthonytonia_18:

"Can't she speck English."

@jayyyfrosh:

"Na true him talk VDM no dey mind him business."

@kings_lyricx:

"So seriously, Emmanuelle no dey use iPhone."

@innocent_shirsha_:

"Who see that emmanuella tattoo?"

@tuna2thedrills:

"No be Emmanuella wey one person say she no get iPhone be this , uncle Dennison your matter no clear ooo."

@demipelebe:

"Ella turn out to be a fine product 😍🔥 yesssss."

@dollarboy_0:

"Truth talk."

@unusualedogirl:

"See as both of them teeth plenty for mouth 😂😂 cute little ones anyways."

@sieto_sounds:

"Na me dey sleep on top the bed, dem just dey disturb me."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

