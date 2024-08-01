Nigerian singer Portable spoke on the agitated state of the country as he took a hot swipe at protesters

Recall that Nigerians came out in numbers on August 1 to protest against the economic hardship in the country

Zazu, in his recent video, levelled allegations on the young individuals who were on the streets recently, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has shared his two cents on the ongoing Hunger Dey vs #Endbad governance protest in the country.

Legit.ng reported that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, in various states of the country to decry hunger and economic hardship.

Portable, in a recent video, argued that most of the young individuals protesting on the streets are lazy and not ready to work to earn a living.

Zazu, however, noted that the issue was not only to end bad governance but also to end the bad eggs in the country.

The Brotherhood hitmaker went on to criticize vandalizing social amenities and people's propertie.

Translating his words, he said:

"Most of the protesters are lazy people. If you see work, shey, you go do it? no be thief and bag snatcher you go dey do? now you're shouting end bad government, make dem end bad people too. is it the government that is burning tyres and breaking people's cars?

"is it the government demolishing people's houses? shebi it's you people? end bad people, no be only bad government o, end all of them."

Watch his video below:

Portable stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mr_pe123:

"This one when nor sabi sing just come online to talk rubbish. I nor blame am, na Nigerians when help am I blame."

tinny_apparel:

"After dis I know u go come out come beg omo ole."

colemichealabayomi:

"No be your fault... Na because you have been privileged to change status... Is better to shut up than to yarn nonsense."

bige_nwa:

"This boy no get sense 😢😢😢 I swear Die."

kinq_rubby:

"I blame people wey Dey stream this guy songs."

