Video of Portable Flying to Abuja Amid Hunger Protests in the FCT Trends, Fans React: “001 Trenches”
- Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online after he shared a video on his page leaving Lagos for Abuja
- In the viral clip, Portable was heard bragging about flying first class and not being scared of the Hunger Protests happening across the country
- The singer noted that he was going to Abuja and would be performing at a show in the nation's capital later that night
Controversial Nigerian singer and Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is in the news again as he shows that he is undeterred by the ongoing nationwide protests.
Portable shared a video of himself leaving Lagos for Abuja on a flight. In the clip, Portable was heard bragging about flying first class.
Zazu further revealed that he would perform at a show organised by Yankee Mallam later that night.
X user brutally blasts Burna Boy over silence during protest, triggers fans: "He's not the only one"
"Protest no concern me" - Portable brags
In the clip, Portable Zazu shows his arrival at the airport and boarding his flight. Just before takeoff, he records himself and the first-class seats that were booked to bring him to Abuja.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The singer shared his thoughts about the ongoing hunger protests across the country. He noted that he has no flesh in the game and is unbothered by it..
This isn't the first time Portable would share his thoughts about the national hunger protests. Legit.ng recalls reporting when he shared a video and said he was too rich to protest on the streets.
See the singer's video below:
Reactions as Portable leaves Lagos for FCT
See the reactions that trailed Portable's video as he leaves Lagos for Abuja amid national protests:
@nationstriker:
"This guy no just want get sense."
@heischampion01:
"Zazu no go make am back home."
@daniel_spako:
"Be like nah only you go catch your self live today…"
@official_jaga_bankz234:
"Them Dey protest you Dey go show for Abuja Abi I no understand, cos of the money wey you won go hustle for… No worries you go meet your own for front for that Abuja wey you dey go."
@mishack_ugbo:
"This guy no well protest dy go on u say make we catch you up tonight."
@investorbj07:
"U no go die better all your generations go die with poverty 👏Iwo oloriburuku omo yi.ologun owo."
@bigsoso4lyf:
"Oga come outside and protest and something da do you for head?"
@lindauttpeach921:
"E no go better for you and all that fans way go show up for that show."
Reactions as video of Kwam1 entering into spiritual trance while on stage goes viral: "Wetin be dis?"
@ralphnimmy_01:
"You no protest or use your platform support. Anybody wey catch you live for that show wey you dey go. Since wetyn dey go on no concern you. Na ogun go kpai all of una."
queen_____jojoo's profile picture
Na only you go catch yourself live with your mumu songs wey you dey sing
Portable spends time with Queen Dami
Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.
The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.
Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng