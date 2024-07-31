Poverty campaigner Lucky Udu has put out videos in parts to explain what transpired in the meeting he had with content creators Mark Angela and Denilson Igwe

It is no longer news that Denilson Igwe exposed certain things about Mark Angel and how he treated him after his comedy blew up

In a new clip, Lucky Udu shared his part of the story and how he got to interview Denilson and Mark before the former's interview on The Honest Bunch

Nigerian content creator and poverty campaigner Lucky Udu has been dragged into the Denilson Igwe and Mark Angel brouhaha.

Legit.ng recalls that Denilson Igwe fully exposed his former partner, Mark Angel, and how their YouTube page was monetized and earned about $160k without his knowledge.

Lucky Udu explains his part of the Mark Angel vs Denilson drama. Credit: @luckyudu, @officialdenilsonigwe, @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

In a new viral clip, Lukcy Udu shared his part of the story after Denilson mentioned his name on The Honest Bunch podcast.

He explained on Instagram that he had previously reached out to Denilson to get him an interview on his platform but could not initially.

After several tries with Mark and Denilson, he got a sit-down with both parties and endeavoured to reach a compromise. However, he was shocked when Denilson asked for his rent rather than help to get his feet back on the ground.

Watch the video below:

Mark Angel Comedy agreed to help Denilson but would not allow him to be a shareholder, as his content had gone beyond where they left off.

Lucky further stated that he offered to help Denilson by borrowing him his equipment.

Internet users react to Lucky's narration

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@chukslike_esq:

"U were wrong to meet Mark even before the boy gave his story."

@chidiebele12:

"His annoyance is you did not do him how many of you remember this guy."

@prettimissdebbie:

"Lucky once you are at peace with your conscience, you don't need to care what people say about you."

@favourluv2090:

"Chosen one! WHO choose you? Ewu!!"

@mrg_157:

"You did well Lucky."

@giddocreativeprints:

"You are a good man."

Denilson Igwe accuses Mark Angel

Nigerian skit maker Denilson Igwe was recently on Nedu's podcast The Honest, where he levelled some grievous allegations against famous content creator Mark Angel.

In the trending clip, Denilson Igwe alleged he was the real founder of the Mark Angel House of Comedy. Still, it was stolen from him.

He also stated how content creator Mark Angel started making money from his efforts and every other person who was part of the MA house but paid them stipends.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng