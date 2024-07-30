Denilson Igwe has continued exposing his former partner Mark Angel in his interview on the Honest Bunch podcast

In a new video released by the organisers, Igwe shared how wealthy Mark Angel is and the things he has

He claimed that the boys living under the skit maker don't have enough to eat not to talk of properties

Aggrieved skit maker, Denilson Igwe, is hell-bent in exposing everything he knows about his former partner, Mark Angel.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had shared proof that he was no lying about all the allegations he made about his former partner.

In a new video released by the organisers of the Honest Bunch podcast where Igwe granted an interview, he claimed that a guy once told him Mark Angel has more than N500million in his Opay account.

According to him, that isn't the only money he has, he also has other major accounts with millions of money in them. He confirmed that AIi Baba was not lying when he claimed that Mark Angel makes $300k monthly.

Denilson Igwe speaks about Mark Angel's boys

Speaking further, Igwe alleged that the boys under Mark Angel are not properly taken care of. He compared them to other comedian's aide and said that others take care of their boys than his former partner.

Igwe also noted that Mark Angel has a lot of properties, he will buy people's houses, demolish them and turn them to car parks. And he rides the latest car.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail Denilson Igwe's new interview

Netizens reacted to Igwe's interview on the Honest bunch podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_abelson:

"Move on bro na who no make am dey explain go and hustle."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"You don learn naw follow the pattern my dear brother."

@cheft_restaurant:

"If you no born with sense ,not creative or no go school..my bro who get sense or go school go use you make money normally you were suppose to have your own social media handles

@samwalters217:

"This brother is slow, i feel bad for him, if na me if you guy me like this them must post your obituary."

@effizyprisca:

"See how you are analyzing someone else’s money hmmmm that’s greedy, envious and entitlement mentality please move on."

@orangenora4:

"Dis guy is on substance spilling rubbish."

@olu_herodotus:

"That’s true about other comedians. At least Sabinus is treating his guys well. All these things cannot be entirely lies. Mark Angel needs to speak too."

@queen_gracegold:

"I believe him."

@prettylolade1:

"Mark really needs to come and clear the air.. cos this is all shades of wrong if true."

@mr_emmer:

"Y'all thought Burna was capping when he said you go explain explain tire no evidence. Baba don shalaye tire."

Denilson Igwe says Mark Angel lied

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had shared more details about his former boss, Mark Angel Comedy, and how he runs his company.

The aggrieved skit maker said that Mark was maltreating Emmanuella and the teenager doesn't have a mind of her own.

He said Emmanuella didn't buy a house for her parents, as many were made to believe a few years ago.

