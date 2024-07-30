Mark Angel and Denilson Igwe filled netizens with speculations after recent photographs of them made it to social media

Recall that Denilson, during his latest appearance on the Honst Bunch podcast, spoke against his former colleague

In what seems to be a moment resolution, the two content creators were seen hanging out with a popular Facebook personality, igniting reactions online

Battled skit makers Mark Angel and Denilson Igwe were recently spotted together amid their online scandal.

Legit.ng previously reported that Denilson Igwe called out his former boss, Mark Angel, and accused him of cheating on him and the popular teen comedian Emmanuella.

New pictures of Denilson Igwe and Mark Angel cause stir. Credit: @markangel, @officialdenlson

Source: Instagram

In a series of recent pictures shared by popular Facebook user Lucky Udu, ex-coworkers Mark and Denilson were seen together.

Lucky Udu seemed to want to act as a middleman in the rift between content creators. He revealed that he offered Denis an opportunity to start over in Abuja with new accommodation and new equipment.

"But, please do note, I have been misconstrued and gravely misrepresented @Honestbunch podcast. I offered Denis Wilson a start over in Abuja, offering accommodation & my quality equipment post meeting with both Dennis & Mark, having spent my personal funds (over a million naira) to get to and fro to the meeting & sending funds to Dennis."

See the post below:

Mark Angel and Denilson Igwe spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions online:

lagoslately:

"Is this an old picture of these people are playing us?"

aloyjnr:

"What Dey should understand that the poor masses won’t watch their comedy anymore that’s what you should as for what that man said about mark. 60% of what he said is true."

Godwin Anselem:

"Mr Lucky....To be honest, you posting this now is not necessary, and you're doing this because he mentioned your name and it seems Mark told you not to interview him and you covered for Mark, You're now trying to save yourself now. We all are humans. We should always stand on the truth, even though it hurt our close friends, but at least it'll set you free."

itz_lizzy___:

"I no understand ."

hewickedestharmattan:

"No smile."

Omalisha C GMD:

"Nice move, Mark has to pick up his pally and dust him up . He shouldn't Enjoy the Goodies all alone after they both suffered together."

NJ&Gold t:

"Sometimes is good to say your grievances out, most especially in this modern days of technology, I pray he get what he wants (denis)."

Denilson Igwe accuses Mark Angel of using his content and denying him of royalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that Igwe, Mark Angel's comedy's former partner, continued ranting about how he was treated by the content creator.

In a new video he made, he accused Mark Angel of using his content and denying him royalties from it.

The skit maker also claimed that his former partner was owed him his life because they started the company together.

