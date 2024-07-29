Curvy Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has slammed lovers of Big Brother Naija reality TV show via her Instagram page

Destiny shared a post via her IG story where she tackled the excitement over the show despite the way things are in the country

She noted that although some Nigerians are relaxed, others are still striving to survive the new reality posed to them

Reactions followed a post by a Nigerian movie actress, Destiny Etiko after she shared her thoughts on her Instagram page.

It will be recalled that the biggest Reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija season 9, premiered on July 28, 2024.

Destiny Etiko expressed hurt over the country's hardship amid BBN. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The excitement for the show always heightens every year. However, some seem to have opinions that differ.

Destiny Etiko tackled Nigerians for being so relaxed despite everything happening in the country. She shared that insecurity and crime are at an all-time high, yet many enjoy the BBN show.

This comes on the tail of the nationwide protest slated to be held from August 1-10, 2024.

The movie actress wrote:

"E don red for our country and I still Dey see some people Dey happy about BBN Hmmmmm nawa o. Oh una still get enough money for DATA Abi. If u guys do not complain Den who am I to do so o."

"Am majorly concerned about the poor masses though. That you can survive does not mean that everyone can o. Crime is now happening everywhere. Insecurity has become the order of the day and everyone is literally calm."

Internet users react to Destiny Etiko's post

Destiny Etiko's post has sprung reactions from fans online. Read some comments below:

@savvymoneygirl:

"Isn’t this why Buhari insulted you people that time. Why should BBN be a priority now?"

@adesuwamomodu:

"She’s saying the truth."

@ijforlife22222:

"BBN has nothing to do with protest. It's like telling people to stop watching your movie."

@obaksolo:

"As much as I Agree with her point. If she’s a brand ambassador for any of the Key Sponsors would she type this too????"

@official_belladiamond:

"BBN is a distraction."

@cee_dollar_:

"I see people criticizing her but the question is, do you watch movies 24hrs in a day the same way you watch BBN. We need to wake up."

@official_emmryz_carter_jr:

"That BBN may saved some people from depression."

