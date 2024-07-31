Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to share his concerns about the state of things in his home state

In a recent post on his handle, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a message with his followers asking them to join him in prayers for Imo state

This isn't the first time Cubana Chiefpriest has shared his thoughts about the economic meltdown happening in the southeast

Famous Nigerian socialite and serial entrepreneur Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently shared a video of himself in a very sober state on his social media handle, and it has got people talking.

In the caption of his post, Chiefpriest shared a special message that resonated with thousands of his followers, while some reacted negatively.

Cubana Chiefpriest calls for prayers for his home state, and the video has got people talking online. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest begs Nigerians to pray for Imo

The young businessman begged Nigerians to pray for his home state. Cubana Chiefpriest's post came hours before the August 1st, 2024 elections started.

This isn't the first time Chiefpriest has come out to express his displeasure about the state of things in Imo state.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Chiefpriest lamented that he had not visited his country home in Imo state for nearly five years.

He also made a public call for the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, which he claimed was the only way to restore peace in the southeast.

See Chiefpriest's post below:

Netizens react

@officialzubby_:

"Na u dey chop the money then na we go pray u dey craze."

@jekswealth:

"Dey play. After nah the same you go dey support Hope uzodinma and apc because of your self!sh interest."

@chinazam9b:

"You are among the cause of the problem in Imo State."

@officialugeed:

"When Imo youths remember you, your eyes go clear."

@21chills_:

"Make imo sef pray for me."

@maradona5805:

"This same car everytime 😂 broke big boy."

@chichirito8:

"Hope uzodinma need to leave that sit for peace to return to Imo state."

@henry_online_clothing_store:

"Tell hope to step down his incompetent."

@sir_roy13_:

"All this one go just give person phone behave like say them nor know say dem dey video dem … I nor understand oooo."

@offorchinenyecynt:

"May the blood of all the Innocent citizens continue to hurt Gov Hope, the other Politicians and those who have been supporting them 💔🥹🥲! They will have no peace till they die."

@iam_cheemahdkxn:

"Person wey say make we pray for imo hold him Cana on code."

@igwe_ben001:

"Enough of these prayers, we need more of actions right now,Nobody prays to erect a Hotel or Bar."

@meek_bigfish1:

"Na Igbo people Dey do them self."

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng