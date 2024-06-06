Popular nightclub owner and serial businessman Cubana Chiefpriest recently revealed why he decided to relocate his businesses from the South East to Lagos

During the interview, Cubana Chiefpriest lamented about the recent spate of killings that is on the rampage across the South East

He noted that he sees no sense why an Igbo man would kill his kinsmen just because he is angry with the government of the day

Imo state-born Lagos socialite and businessman Paschal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently spoke to the BBC Igbo about the killings and unrest in the South East.

During the interview, he shared his reason for de-investing in the Southeast and relocating his businesses to Lagos.

Chiefpriest also spoke about the 2023 elections and what people should instead do instead of fighting and killing themselves.

The nightclub owner also urged his kinsmen to stop killing policemen and Army officers. He noted that societies where these institutions don't exist are a security challenge for everybody.

"Our people back home are hungry" - Cubana Cp says

The outspoken socialite noted that the lack of safety and security in the East is the reason many wealthy Igbo people have refused to return home and set up businesses.

Cubana Chiefpriest noted that the spate of killings has scared investors away, leaving many young people jobless and hungry.

The father of two noted that the spate of hunger on the rampage in the South East is nothing to write home about.

Listen to full interview below:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's interview

Read some of the reactions that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest's interview with the BBC:

@nwanyi_ocha:

"I really enjoyed listening to you speaking Igbo @cubana_chiefpriest okwu gi di uto."

@ebuka_anajemba:

"I didn't expect anything less from you shaa as Uzodinma boy but just be careful and rather avoid some kind interview if u don't actually know what to say."

@adauche:

"He talks very well and he spoke my mind. The only thing is that our vote doesn't count."

@dr_godwin:

"He spoke Truth, every day my Wife and Children want to come back Nigeria , but I keep telling them Stories to change their minds, they don’t know I’m avoiding the problem in South East and the village."

@rymbag247:

"This man na better guy man."

@1stdate_fashionconcepts:

"Nwannem okwu gi kwu oto ka cigarette , ya maaragi mma."

@eldersteveagbata:

"Eze Mmụọ, ihe i kwuru bụ eziokwu."

@otuo_ike:

"Never knew the day would come when I’d be cheering on Cubana ChiefPriest."

@mrnueldaproducer:

"So tell me did Hope Uzodinma win the last election?"

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

