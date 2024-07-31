Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin became another topic for netizens to deliberate on recently

The movie star and his woman were seen in one of the nightclubs in the club as they both seemed to be having a good time

However, eagle-eyed internet users pointed out some of the flops in their hangout as they dragged the couple over the video

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, spurred mixed reactions online following their recent outing.

The upcoming preacher and his woman decided to have something cool off outside their home as they hit a nightclub together.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's video at nightclub trended. Credit: @yuledochie

Yul and his woman were spotted in the hyped-up setting as they danced and sang to some of the DJ's popular songs.

However, netizens were quick to find fault in their shared moment, suggesting that Yul was attempting to taunt his first wife, May Edochie.

In his caption, Yul wrote:

"We're outside. With Ijelem @judyaustin, Nwanyi ji obi Odogwu.”

See his post below:

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

_carol.kc:

"Be happy and enjoy your self."

beaut_tina:

"Na today, Odiegwu. Who Una to one Pepper. U and ur OVERSIZED BUSH MEAT."

justiceleague_truth:

"One beautiful thing l love about all this is that @yuledochie has successfully created a deep rooted division between his offsprings. Majority of the people you are entertaining with this drama will not be there when you’ll start seeking for unity and peace."

chiomajupadim_lionqueen:

"Na double wrapper she tie go lounge? Aunty gwegwegwe and Mr confusion."

harbieventures:

"I feel for this couple because na every eke market day dem dey try seek validation from online people AKA online in-laws unfortunately online in-laws have chosen their side with no intention to back out."

rewa_official1;

'Him nor dey do pastor work again Abi d credit wen God take call am don finish."

bbig_jenny:

"it’s her first time na why she wear native."

