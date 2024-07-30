Days after Eniola Badmus assumed her duty as the special assistant to House of Reps speaker Tajudeen Abbas, she made headlines

The movie star took to her social media story, where she noted that government work is no child's play

Recall that Legit.ng reported Eniola Badmus' appointment sometime in May 2024 after she confirmed it to the public

Eniola Badmus, a Nigerian movie star and new special assistant to House of Reps speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is in the news today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Recall that Eniola mesmerized her fans after she delved into politics following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the 2023 general elections.

Eniola Badmus' post about her new appointment sparks controversy. Credit: @eniola_badmus

It will also be recalled that in May 2024, news about the movie star bagging the federal appointment made the rounds on social media.

A recent post on her social media page shows the political worker expressing the reality of her job. According to her, the government job is not a joke, as a lot needs to be done.

Eniola Badmus said this in a photo caption over a heap of files to be treated.

She wrote:

"Today work no be here oooooo. Omo Govt work no be play play ooo."

See Eniola 's post here:

Internet users react to Eniola Badmus' post

Following the post by Eniola Badmus, netizens have shared their takes on social media. Read some comments below:

@faithxoxoxo__:

"People wey una suppose face u no face am na Toyin una face…it’s well."

@ayomi___x:

"Make I no talk my mind sha before dem con arrest me."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Asiwaju baby, your opinion is meaningless."

@donphillipsintl:

"Tell us exactly what work una dey do for this failed country?"

@arnold_staypaid:

"Even tho, y’all wish to be in her place."

@nawticake8:

"Orobo oya Resign!"

@mista__flexy:

"But the money dey sweet abi. Alaye make we rest ooo."

@fathiaaduke8:

"That file is meant to be a confidential document."

Eniola Badmus Flaunts Tinubu’s Original Certificate

Meanwhile, APC supporter Eniola Badmus has flaunted Bola Tinubu’s certificate of return on social media.

The movie star shared a photo of the original copy of the certificate that the INEC chairman issued to Tinubu after he was declared the winner of the election.

Eniola’s photo soon went viral, and some netizens discussed her eagerness to always share the news.

Source: Legit.ng