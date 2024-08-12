Controversial street-pop singer Portable recently trended after a video of him and one of his lovers, Queen Dami, went viral

Queen is the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, and she has two kids for ex-Oba but seems to be in a good place with Nigerian singer Portable

A video of Portable driving his lover Queen Dami to church on Sunday has emerged online as their pair were seen cosying up in a very affectionate manner

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian singer and street-pop maestro Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and one of his women, Queen Dami, have people talking online.

The video of Portable and Queen Dami driving to church came days after Zazu was spotted hanging out with his first wife, Omobewaji.

A video of Nigerian singer Portable driving his lover Queen Dami to church trends. Photo credit: @portablebaebt/@officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

Portable has repeatedly confirmed that he is only officially married to one woman, his first wife, but he has kids with other women.

Portable goes to church with Queen Dami

In the trending video, the Nigerian singer cruised around with one of his lovers as he drove her to church.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable and Queen Dami share a unique relationship and were recently arrested together over the singer's car debt.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable was arrested over a N14m car debt. The singer was picked up by the police while spending time with Queen Dami.

Check the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Queen Dami and Zazu's video

See some of the comments that trailed the clip below:

@hagbeke_signature_salon:

"Na only portable dey enjoy for this life."

@xmoney03:

"Nah your wife Dey control you to play music."

@olajengbesi_os:

"I really do love this song."

@iniabasi441:

"Baba for the girls 😂you don go marry another one,tomorrow you go drag her."

@popooflagos25:

"Aje portable nah big assignment for some people,,but anointing day your head 🗣️🔥 happy Sunday Omo olalomi."

@adexomoba_ashimajubayilo:

"Kosogun ofe lodo babalawo."

@arys_cakes_n_more:

"They carry queen go church today…"

@darevoicesarenibalaoganla:

"Good woman deserves better treatment 📌 You no go fall madam."

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng