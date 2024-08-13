Layi Wasabi did not think that going to hang out with the boys would turn into a nightmare with a turkey

The comedian went to have a good time with his friends, including Falz the Bahd when a hilarious incident occurred

It was unclear what transpired between Layi and the turkey, but he was seen running for his dear life

Nigerian award-winning content creator and comedian Isaac Olayiwola, better known as Layi Wasabi, made it to the front line of blogs following a little encounter with a life turkey.

The 23-year-old public figure had gone to chill at a resort with multi-talent Falz and some of his other friends, which was going smoothly until a life turkey appeared.

Layi is seen running from a live turkey. Credit: @layiwasabi, @falzthebhadguy

Source: Instagram

It appeared that Layi was trying to scare the turkey away, but he ended up being the scared one. In a couple of clips shared on Falz's IG page, Layi was seen running from the turkey.

While the drama went on, Falz could be heard bursting into laughter in the background. The hilarious clip has sparked many reactions from internet users.

Watch the video here:

Layi spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@aesh.x:

"Turkey should be categorised as wild animal fr fr! Because it will tamper with your steeze."

@michael._u:

"That’s not a turkey na. Probably a geese. Turkey get anger issues pass this one."

@celebritysalesboi:

"Layi is effortlessly so funny."

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"Brotherhood is disappointed."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Why you go find the tolontolo trouble? Ehn Mr Longitude."

@florishohabuike:

"Turkey nah pure agbero."

@official_iamstar:

"Why Layi fling slippers like that."

Layi Wasabi's manager Olufemi speaks

Issac Olayiwola, professionally known as Layi Wasabi, became the talk of the town on Saturday, May 11, 2024, after he clinched his first AMVCA award.

The creative juggernaut won the Best Digital Content Creator award ahead of Elozonam, Taaooma, Lizzy Jay, Jemimah Osunde and others.

In an exclusive chat with Wasabi's manager, Olufemi Oguntamu, he shared that the young creator has been "cooking" for a while, and the award did not come as a shock.

Source: Legit.ng