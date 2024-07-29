Femi Otedola and his three pretty daughters trended on the streets of Instagram following their recent video

In the footage that has caught many's attention, the billionaire and his angels took part in the popular South African dance challenge Tshwala Bam

While netizen admired the three women and their body movements, they were also after the businessman as they dished out their hot takes

A viral video of billionaire Femi Otedola taking part in the popular South African Tshwala Bam dance challenged with his daughters has sparked reactions on social media.

Cuppy shared the footage of herself on Instagram, showing her father and two sisters dancing to Titom Yuppe and Burna Boy's popular song Tshwala Bam remix.

Femi Otedola and daughters' dance video trended online. Credit: @cuppydat

Source: Instagram

In the video, Cuppy opened the dance floor, followed by Teni, and then their sister, Tolani Otedola, appeared behind them with their father, completing the group.

The Oxford graduate, however, noted that her father didn't have to undergo any rigorous act and wasn't wounded in the process.

"I can confirm that no chairman was harmed during this operation".

See the video below:

Femi Otedola and daughters spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jay_onair:

"Tolani won this one definitely. Daddy and Cuppy I celebrate you."

big__gad:

"No male child??"

funmi._:

"You can tell he just did it for his children , una dey stress Billionaire."

freedomhnd:

"Daddy Dey catch cold Abi na cold Dey Catch Daddy."

dannie_.ex:

"Once you don’t know how to dance, you stand a higher change of getting rich."

_officialsiwa:

"I noticed that it’s only rich people that can’t dance🤔 what is God tryna tell me."

ladeibikunle:

Who am I to say you guys didn’t do well? Y’all killed it!!!

iqquo:

"The fact that He was already rehearsing before his turn and still."

meet_tabithar:

"No wonder I no sabi dance… billionaires no Dey sabi dance normally."

Femi Otedola, Cuppy and family dance at Grandma’s burial

The billionaire Femi Otedola and his family held a successful burial ceremony for his mother-in-law, Mrs Cecelia Atta.

Videos shared on the billionaire daughter Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, showed the extended family grooving and dancing during the after-burial party.

The reputable businessman Femi was spotted among his children and their cousins as they participated in different Indigenous games.

Source: Legit.ng