Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu and his beautiful wife, Nkechi Agu, gave netizens a glimpse of their daily routine

The movie star and his woman were spotted sitting close to each other as they sang Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy's songs without any musical assistance

The happy couple moved on to playful banter with each other, leaving their fans and followers in stitches

Nollywood star Chiwetalu Agu and his wife, Nkechi Agu, turned heads on the internet after they shared a glimpse of one of their fun moments.

The actor, who recently appreciated his wife's dedication over the years, shared a playful clip of them in the comfort of their home.

The aged lovers sang Davido's Aye without the aid of any musical instrument or the assistance of a music player. Afterwards, they transitioned to sing Wizkid's 'Show Me the Money' and rounded up the section with Burna Boy's Last Last.

Amid the interludes, the veteran and his lover entertained their fans and followers with funny chit-chat that had many in fits of laughter.

Taking to his caption, he wrote:

"Good Times With My Lovely Wife."

See his post below:

Chiwetalu Agu and wife spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

agborqueeneth:

"I smiled all through remain forever happy daddy."

eblycious:

"Mummy just got herself and asked who will chop the breakfast."

veras_touch_:

"You guys put smiles on my face this morning… love you both The joy of marrying one wife and marrying your best friend."

onyifresh:

"Just marry your best friend!! And see the other sweet side of marriage I assure you!"

khalizy_800:

"It’s good to marry your best friend. Someone that cares about you."

dharmic_gemstoneandmore:

"Who no like better thing 😂tell me…Anyways it’s a good day to patronize a small business."

zayxon_tech:

"That's why I want to marry my best friend, I want someone I can play with even in old age...anyway we make websites and mobile apps."

redruth_ op:

"So Baba be lover man."

donaldbill197:

"Daddy almost screamed ekwensu eromancia mami water when mommy said she want designer and Ferrari."

paulnnaemekaeze:

"This is how beautiful and lovely marriages should be…"

Chiwetalu Agu assists wife in dressing up

The veteran actor melted the hearts of his fans and followers with a post he made on his social media page.

The Nollywood star, who has long been away from the silver screens, shared a glimpse of his sweet moments with his lovely wife, Nkechi Agu.

Chiwetalu Agu was seen brushing and arranging his wife's hair as he ensured her front edges were laid.

