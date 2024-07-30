Yul Edochie has stated that he was ready to help a man who was begging for assistance online in an old video

The actor shared the picture of the man, who was obviously suffering from malnutrition, and said that he should reach out o him

His post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans aired their views about his promise to the man

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has met the wrath of fans after sharing his plan for a man dying of hunger.

The movie act, who started an online church sometime ago, shared the image of the man and said that he was willing to help him.

Yul Edochie offers to help man on social media. Photo credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, he noted that the man should reach out to him as he shared his email address.

Yul Edochie gives condition of helping man

In the post, the actor, who is embroiled in a lawsuit with his first wife, explained that the man should make a video and share his account details.

Yul Edochie added that the video should be sent to his email address.

The man in the picture that Edochie shared was looking malnourished and skinny.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about Edochie's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@sandyhoneyz:

"Pls help him, And remember your kids too. Very important because we heard you don’t take care of them. I doubted it Yul can’t do such though."

@judyaustin_lovers:

"God bless you Odogwu."

@iheanacho8601:

"For doing this it shall be well with you in jesus name amen."

@adamazi.ifunaya.jeniffer:

"Mumu man when non fit take care of children"

@duberry_limited:

"Ezedike my lovely person I know you are a good man just that people wants to paint you what you are not but I promise you they must tire....leave them for me your happiness is what matters to us your fans."

@st.vics:

"I guess he should relax Jagaban is working. That has been your slogan amidst the suffering masses. The situation in the country is terrible."

@loraeki:

"D page u saw it why didn't u ask d person dat posted it he's just trying to clean his name from from d bad book."

@beatriceaissatou:

"Have you finish paying your own debts you owe the whole Nigerians? Broke man."

@amaka_kitchen23:

"Even third wife de insult this man na wa."

@loveberry9187:

"Angel in the streets dev!l at home."

Source: Legit.ng