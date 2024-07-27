May Edochie's lawyer has stated reason why Judy Austin's ex-husband's case against Yul Edochie will be the actor's nightmare

The lawyer said that Edochie was involved in a case of wife snatching and tagged him a home breaker in the suit that will be filed against him

His argument about the case sparked reactions among fans, who took to the comment section to applaud him

Relationship lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, who is also representing May Edochie, in her divorce suit against Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has stated the reason the new lawsuit to be filled against the actor will be his nightmare.

Legit.ng had reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi had visited Ugwuonye to explain what transpired between him and his former wife, Judy Austin.

In a new development, Ugwuonye said Obasi's lawsuit against Judy Austin and Yul Edochie will be a nightmare for the actor. According to him, Obasi alleged that Yul was the cause of the breakdown of his marriage with Judy.

He also claimed that Yul coveted his wife and caused her to hate him.

Ugwuonye makes more claims

Stating further, the lawyer claimed that after Yul took Obasi's wife, he and Austin conspired to deprive Obasi access to his children.

Ugwuonye also alleged that Yul and Judy had relied on the culture and sentiments of the Igbos, which tolerate polygamy. He opined that most Nigerian men, especially Igbo men, tolerate the idea of a man marrying more than one woman.

Recall that Obasi had cried out that Yul and Judy Austin denied him access to his children for ten years.

See the post here:

Reactions trail the relationship's lawyer post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@walcottelizebeth:

"let justice be served and put a stop to their nonscence."

@thatomagono:

"Serves Yul right!"

@hannahmaiye:

"See who Yul is yoked together with wat a shame."

@sererose7:

"Fire on how far juju Hoestine. This marriage you will suffer."

@sydophi:

"Nigeria is a zoo as long as women are concern. The judge has a social media account, The lawyers have social media account and they see everything but they are quiet because YUL is an Educhie."

@betty_km:

"Husband snatcher and wife snatcher what a couple."

@hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

"The way Judy and yul annoys me eeehhh."

@justiceleague_truth:

"@dpaorganization Sir, would this not be seen has conflict of interest since you are actively involved with May’s case?"

@emmynyu:

"It is time for karma. Let them enjoy the music they started playing. It only takes time for justice to prevail. Mr Obasi, is their karma."

@bawlah.bt:

"Good job DPA."

@teensaffairwithgladys:

"What a shameful and disgraceful matter. A fine man with a beautiful family. See what proud has brought up on him mtcheeew. His parents and kings men are looking at him while his digging his own grave."

Yul and Judy sing for haters

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood celebrity couple replied their detractors online.

Judy’s ex-husband Obasi had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

