A video of veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo attending the 2023/2024 convocation of Babcock University has gone viral

The movie star was in Ogun state to attend the convocation as he celebrated the graduation of one of his sons, Clinton Onykwere, from the university

In the trending clip, the movie star arrived at the event with quite an entourage alongside his colleague Victor Osuagwu

Nigerian movie star Kanayo O Kanayo has continued to show that he is a very hands-on father who takes pride in building a strong bond with his kids.

The movie star was recently in Ilishan Remo, Ogun state, to attend the graduation of one of his sons, Clinton Onyekwere.

Nollywood star Kanayo O Kanayo celebrates with his son as he attends his convocation at Babcock University in Ogun state. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

KOK introduced him to the movie industry over the last few months since Clinton's graduation, and Legit.ng recalls reporting it.

In the trending video shared on his page, the proud father is seen walking head-high as he arrives at his son's convocation.

Kanayo O Kanayo gets special treatment

The Nollywood actor was seen arriving at the event with quite an entourage and was given a reserved spot to sit along with other special guests.

In the viral clip, KOK shared warm exchanges with the other parents, including his colleague, Victor Osuagwu.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions as KOK celebrates his son's convocation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Kanayo O Kanayo's video:

"WOW, CONGRATULATIONS TO HIM. ONYEZE MBAISE DOINGS!"

"Congratulations sir higher higher."

"All hail my alma mata. Am a proud BU Alumni."

"Proud father moment."

"The best father of the year."

"This man where is your wife, why didn't she attend her son's convocation."

"This is every fathers dream."

"Nna anyi Sacrifice wey your madam?"

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

