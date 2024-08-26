Oluwadolarz, a Nigerian skit maker was rightly entertained by Zeh Nation signees on his visit to Portable's Zeh bar

The controversial music maker, widely known as Portable made his signees sing for the father-of-one

Many Zeh Nation fans were excited to see Portable's signees doing beautifully well in their respective crafts

Portable takes pride in his music artists and never shies away from flaunting them in the public eye.

Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz, will not forget his visit to the popular Odogwu bar in a hurry. The Nigerian content creator and skit maker was impressed by the performances of Dr Zeh's label signees on his visit there.

Portable's signess sing for Oluwadorlaz. Credit: @portablebaeby, @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

In a video now making the round on social media, Oluwadolarz was surrounded by a couple of musicians under the street act's label.

They were then seen singing for their guest one after the other; while some sang in Yoruba, others rapped in English.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Their boss, Portable, could be seen making a video recording of the event while his pride beamed evidently through his smile.

Oluwadolarz, who engaged Sakordie in a rap battle, nodded in agreement, as he was serenaded by the musicians.

Watch video here:

How Nigerians reacted to the clip

Social media users have dropped their hot takes in Portable's comment section. Read some below:

@ijesaekun:

"Oluwadolaz Dey look like drake in trenches."

@big_kudaaa:

"Portable let them go nd learn hand work."

@armzrichie:

"Oluwa dollars be like Haa wetin i enter today."

@didemsbarbie:

"Music no hard, na you wan sing wetin make sense."

@nikkyo660:

"Why are you signing people every day? Those boys supposed Dey for school."

@flexkesh:

"Omoh this ebgon just Dey waste those guys time."

@i_am_phyz:

"Those wey you suppose collect Jamb form for."

Layi Wasabi refused to support" - Oluwadolarz

Skit maker and singer Oluwadolarz has opened up about how his colleagues in the industry refused to work with him.

He made this statement during a podcast with Echooroom, picking on skit maker Layi Wasabi, who initially assured him but later disappointed him.

According to him, there was no love in the industry, and despite not being supported, he still supported others.

Source: Legit.ng