Nollywood icon Kanayo O Kanayo beamed with excitement as he received his eldest son home from school

The seasoned actor, overflowing with joy, took to social media to share the heartwarming moment of reunited with his son

In the touching video, Kanayo introduced his child to someone behind the camera, capturing precious moments together

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo is filled with joy, as he welcomes his first son from school.

The movie star took to social media to share the heartwarming moment he received his son, who had just completed his demanding school activities.

Kanayo O. Kanayo reunites with son after a successful school session Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

In the clip, Kanayo could be heard introducing his child to another person behind the camera, after the two took pictures and walked into his car.

In the actor's caption he wrote:

"Clinton, my son, Onyeze Mbaise, just got done with school. Welcome back, BOY. To God be the glory."

See his video below

Kanayo O Kanyo's post on his first son sparks reactions

See how netizens celebrated the two:

realgodwinmercy:

"The pride Nigerian dads get introducing their children to anyone that cares to listen when you're doing well as a child."

"That's my daughter she just graduated from this, that's my son he is school at that". I love it. God bless them."

lizzygoldofficial:

"Striking resemblance with you uncle …he walks like you."

dareynow:

"Proud moment ❤️ congrats."

forgekizito:

"Every father's prayer is to see their child Excel in greatness but I'm yet to make my parents proud but I'm working hard to it."

canice_bruno:

"Abraham and Isaac."

azapeter_1:

"I really don’t know what it feels like to have rich parents. Anyway I’ll ask my kids that someday."

tmoney_1025:

"All love ❤️ Father’s love is so pure and the joy in the stomach is unmatched."

Source: Legit.ng