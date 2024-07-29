Nollywood actress Efe Orhorha has shared what captured her interest in joining the movie industry and what the highlight of her career is

It has often been said that celebrity marriages face some challenges but Efe and her husband, Jude Orhorha, have been able to stay away from social media drama

In this interview with Legit.ng, she also opened up on the shopping method she prefers, among other issues

Nollywood actress, Efe Orhorha, loves to act and she developed an interest after she saw her parents join the industry and make a name for themselves.

She shuffles between screenplay and stage plays and she considers both of them challenging. However, she believes stage plays are more tasking because she has to play multiple roles.

The movie star, in this interview with Legit.ng spoke about her marriage to actor Jude Orhorha and how they have fared so far since 2005. She also discussed other issues in this interesting conversation.

Efe shares what captured her Nollywood interest

Speaking about what captured her interest in acting, she went down memory lane about how her parents were also actors. She said:

"Acting for me was inborn because my late parents were actors. As I grew, I had an interest in it. Not because my parents were into it but because it was what I wanted to do. While my mum was working on feature films, I picked an interest in stage plays. I went to a film school to work on my craft. My first film- Glamour Girls 1 - was in 1994."

She also spoke about the highlight of her career and her desire to have more. In her words:

"I have had several highlights and I hope to have more. Having to play multiple roles on stage was deep for me as an actor."

The challenges between screenplay and stage play

Efe also shared what she considers more challenging between stage plays and screenplays.

"Both are challenging but the stage has more challenges. Whatever we do, either on screen or on TV, we are trying to pass a message across. When one has to play multiple characters, a lot is involved in it."

Efe speaks on marriage to a colleague

The role interpreter revealed what it felt like to be married to her colleague. She said:

"It feels good but I will say for you to marry someone in the same industry, it takes the grace of God. That means the person will be your friend. Both of you have to understand your job and know what you are doing. When you hear certain things about your partner, you won't run with it. I am married to my friend. We got married in 2005 and we hardly work together. Once God says whom you will marry, who are you to say no? (laughs). We respect each other's craft and that has been working for us."

What is Efe's favourite shopping method?

Speaking on her favourite shopping method, she said she prefers to but her items at physical stores, though she still patronises online shops.

"I think I like offline and I like online too. However, there are some items I would prefer to buy offline so that I don't experience what I ordered versus what I got."

