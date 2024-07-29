Woli Arole, a Nigerian comedian, actor and on-air personality, has called out Christian attackers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show

The 9th season of the show commenced on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and many internet personalities have condemned the show

However, Woli Arole slammed those against it and advice them to commence their reality TV shows

Nigerian comedian Bayegun Oluwatoyin, aka Woli Arole, has made it to the front line of blogs after he addressed Christians who are criticising the return of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

It is no longer news that Legit.ng earlier broadcast the 9th season of the show live. Show host and reality TV star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the housemates into the house, but this time in pairs. The live premiere show featured a performance from top Nigerian artist Niniola.

In a fresh development, it appeared that many were against the show for allegedly promoting n*dity and other immoral acts.

However, Woli Arole posted on his IG page to address this. According to him, no one should complain about the show. He noted that they have no right to tell them what to do if they are not sponsors.

Furthermore, the Nigerian comedian advised Christians who have issues with the show to start theirs as Christian billionaires also exist.

Arole wrote:

"Nobody should complain about BBNaija. Do your own Godly reality TV shows too!!!!!. If you dont sponsor them, you cant tell them how they should behave. Do yours!!!!. There are billionaires that are Christians, drop money for godly TV shows. Shikena."

See Arole's post here:

Peeps react to Woli Arole's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@edo_david_:

"So should we watch BBN??"

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Is it just me that doesn’t even care much about this bbn show?"

@money_skills_free:

"He’s not encouraging you to watch BBN. All he’s saying is that Christians should wake up and do something instead of criticising."

@ogunspeaks:

"U will write for Christianity events sponsorship they will just look away, but their children will watch BBN."

@laurelfabrics_and_collectionz:

"They even forgot the show is also an employment opportunity and someone's business."

@yeyelagosboy:

"This post must not disappear."

@jully__mk7:

"The mature people who claim to dislike bbn will still be watching it lowkey."

