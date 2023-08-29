Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has reacted to the viral video of a little girl that left many netizens rolling with laughter

Arole noted that he was very amused by the video, saying God had touched his heart to give her money and to be a part of her life

A number of Woli Arole’s fans reacted to his post, with many of them having interesting reactions to it

Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has now shared his thoughts on the little girl in the viral ‘se fe pa mi ni’ video.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite shared the hilarious video that trended of the young girl and revealed that he was amused by it. According to Arole, her video was very real and funny.

Woli Arole to raise funds for girl in viral 'se fe pa mi ni' video.

In his words:

“I particularly love this young girl, her video has gone viral and even a lot are using the sound from this video, it’s real and so funny, she’s saying “Do you want to kill me ni”. I laughed so much while watching this video.”

Not stopping there, Woli Arole went ahead to reveal that God had put it in his heart to give the young girl some money and to also be a part of her life, from her schooling to her welfare.

The comedian pledged N100,000 to the girl and also encouraged others who are willing to render some help to her to come forward.

He stated:

“The Lord laid it in my heart to give her money and also be part of her life. I would love my team to meet her and see how we can be part of her journey from schooling to welfare. I really love the girl. Anyone that knows her or her parents tell them “Woli Arole says won le pa e, I personally owe her 100,000 Naira”. Anyone interested to be part of her life too is welcome.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Woli Arole vows to sponsor girl in viral video

Woli Arole’s kind gesture to the little girl in the viral ‘se fe pa mi ni’ video raised a series of reactions from some netizens. Some of them agreed that it was a hilarious video.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Debbielyon_:

“That her 'ah' dey always muse me very dramatic girl ...shouted 'ah' like someone that has been in the world for centuries.”

Ayodejid.me:

“Children no dey heaven again na our ancestors remain.”

dpeelondonluxuryshopper:

“Best video in 2023 i cried and laughed that’s the current level we are now Nigeria e ma pa wa ooo .”

Diaryofanaijanese:

“Yes I'm interested too, this culture tends to shut up children and self expression. If u don't speak up, how can u receive help. I love the resilient spirit in this little girl. With a little assistance she would go far. Leader in the making.”

ilori_olaolu:

“This grace of DESTINY HELPER go reach all of us soon Congratulations to this woman (lol me I no fit call her a small girl) Awon mummy wa niyen❤️❤️.”

elhareeryy:

“Saved this clip on my phone, anytime I feel like I need to laugh out loud, I play the clip . God bless you for your kindhearted attitude.”

Victor Osimhen links with Woli Arole

Popular comedian and content creator Woli Arole, who is known for prophesies, recently shared a fun video showing the moment he linked up with Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

In the video, Woli Arole rocked similar outfits as he expressed his pleasure to meet the football star as they conversed in English and Yoruba language.

Another clip showed the moment an excited Arole rained prayers on Osimhen as he praised his humility.

