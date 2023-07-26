Gospel singer Joshua Mike Bamiloye has a message for Christians who are addicted to different forms of entertainment

This comes as Joshua compared the popular TV show BBNaija to football as he said both were in the same group

According to Joshua, football lovers can only criticise BBNaija viewers if they have never placed the game over God

Popular gospel singer and actor Joshua Mike Bamiloye, who is the son of the founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has stirred reactions from Nigerian Christians after he compared football to the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

Joshua, in a tweet via his official handle, said football addicts and movie lovers are in the same categories as BBNaija viewers.

Joshua Mike Bamiloye says Christian football addicts have no right to criticise BBNaija viewers. Credit: @jay_mikee

The gospel singer stressed that the only categories of football lovers who can criticise BBNaija viewers are those who have never “skipped a fellowship over a hot match, or haven’t been checking live scores during the service.”

He also advised Christians against being addicted to any entertainment that competes with God.

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Joshua Mike-Bamiloye warns Christians against being addicted to any form of entertainment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amazinernest:

"If you want to talk to me , drag me to the corner. Wetin football do you sir."

omo_ogere:

F"ootball is educating in itself. I cannot count how many cities I can mention in Europe alone because I watch football. I won't miss church because of a match. Football doesn't take the place of God in my heart. Football is just 90min.....BBN is a different scenario."

ms_idera:

"One christian young man just broke off his engagement with his fiancee/fiance because of BBN. I have no comment."

TheJohnOlonade:

"Honestly, I agree with Sir Jaymikee on this. I don't think he is trying to compare football or any other entertainment with BBN. His point is that we should be wary of other forms of addictions. Obsession with food, football, social media, etc is sin and it should be checked."

Joshua Bamiloye says it is inappropriate for Christians to attend secular music concerts

Legit.ng previously reported how Joshua Mike Bamiloye caused a buzz on social media after airing his thoughts on Christians who attend secular music concerts.

In a post via his Twitter page, Joshua shared how he does not think genuine Christians should participate in concerts organised by secular musicians like Davido, Wizkid, Rema, among others.

He went on to rightly predict that some people would argue over his stance. According to him, people who are guided by the Holy Spirit should understand how to set boundaries.

