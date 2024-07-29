Actress Regina Chukwu was excited and showed emotions after her daughter Rachael graduated from Babcock University

The movie star recalled the first time she took her daughter and son to school when they just finished their JAMB exams

She noted that despite being a single mother, God helped her to train her children without the help of anybody

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu was filled with emotions as her daughter graduated from Babcock University, Ogun state, on Sunday, July 28.

She went down memory lane to recall the time she took her daughter and son to the school to begin learning. She expressed her gratitude to God for seeing her through.

Regina Chukwu celebrates her daughter's graduation. Image credit: @reginachukwu

The single mother, who lost her husband over 20 years ago, stated that she got no help from anyone and trained her children alone.

Furthermore, she thanked her daughter for not letting her down by following peer pressure in the school. She also appreciated her for remembering the daughter of whom she is.

She assured her daughter that she would stand by her and continually cheer her in whatever she did. God willing, she would always support her in her other endeavours.

While the graduate wore an orange two-piece suit, her mother rocked a grey top and black trousers.

The movie star also asked her fans to help her congratulate her daughter.

See Regina's post below:

Reactions to Regina Chukwu's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Regina Chukwu's post below:

@slimberry8:

"Single mothers are winning, and am loving it for them. Winning isn't limited to a particular set after all."

@omowunmiajiboye:

"Congratulations my gal. Thanks for making mummy’s proud, well done babes isu Omo ajina fun e je."

@bukky_ajiyo:

"Congratulations girl. You shall be unstoppable in Jesus' name. Greater heights shall be your portion."

@debbie_shokoya:

"Congratulations my Gina. May you eat the fruit of your labour."

