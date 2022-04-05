Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has dedicated a special post to her daughter who just clocked the age of 21

The doting mum took a trip down memory lane as she recounted how her two-year-old daughter was oblivious of events when she lost her dad

Regina stopped the emotional narration midway as she called on friends and fans to join her in celebrating her daughter

Actress Regina Chuwku was not miserly with her words as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Tuesday, April 5.

The Nollywood actress penned a lengthy epistle on Instagram detailing an unforgettable experience with her daughter years ago when she was just two.

Regina Chukwu's daughter clocks 21. Photo: @reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

Regina recounted how she left the little girl with her grandmother and travelled to the village in a bid to seek treatment for her sick father.

Her narration read in part:

"I left Amaka with my parents back here in Lagos and went with the little baby I just had. After some months their father eventually died and I was shattered, turning a widow at that young age wasn’t something I had bargained for, it was indeed the most confused, painful, devastating, excruciating time of my life (still is) I didn’t even knw what to feel or do."

Regina remembered how her daughter was brought back to the village and had no idea that she was now fatherless.

The movie star stopped the emotional narration midway as she celebrated her 21-year-old and called on well-wishers to pray for her.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Regina's daughter

iamkemikorede said:

"Happy birthday to you my Angel God bless your new age omo mi"

princess_morenike said:

"Happy 21st birthday to you the beautiful young lady more celebrations among the living ."

olaleyeayomide85 said:

"Happy birthday pretty long life and prosperity age with sufficient grace almighty God will bless ur new age."

ladyb125kc said:

"Happy birthday girl, More years ahead in good health and prosperity."

oteniaramakeovers said:

"Happy birthday to her . God bless her always."

