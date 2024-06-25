Music executive, Ubi Franklin, had the attention of netizens after he shared a video of himself preparing for Davido and Chioma's wedding

The talent manager wore a yellow shirt and showed the process he took to wear his glamorous 'gele' for the much-talked-about event

His reaction while tying the fashion item proved that he was uncomfortable but he loved his looks in it

The manager of Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, got netizens talking after he shared a video of his 'gele' for the popular wedding.

Davido, Ubi Franklin, and Chioma look excited in their classy outfits. Image credit: @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

He looked disturbed as the stylist tied the fashion item tightly across his ears. According to him, he preferred his ears not inside the 'gele'.

The music executive, who is among Davido's groomsmen, showed that the 'gele' was paining his ears but the stylist said it would look funny if he removed his ears from it.

After the stylist was done with it, Ubi displayed it on Instagram which got many laughing.

He admitted that wearing the beautiful 'gele' wasn't easy and commended women for constantly rocking it without complaints.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ubi's video

Several Instagram users have shared their thoughts on the 'gele' worn by Ubi Franklin. See some of the comments below:

@judiva_jb:

"Looking like Chioma Jesus."

@lulusmooth:

"See flowers girl. He’s for Chioma and OBO."

@nails_by___ama:

"Ubi the flower boy."

@spicekluxuryadd_14

"Him say why Him ears dey inside. Next time you see your woman all dressed up to look good, make una appreciate her. E no easy."

@zoftig_sucre:

"Ubi na chief bridesmaid."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"Mustard yellow. Sweet color today na today."

@cutemikky:

"So, no be only nanny work Ubi dey do?"

@queenfredajay:

"Wetin him tie for head."

@radiant__gee:

"Today na today. Ubi na goat."

Ubi Franklin speaks about managing Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ubi during an interview on media personality Taymesan's podcast spoke about Chioma and Davido's relationship.

The socialite disclosed that he loves the couple to death and revealed how Davido came through for him in his darkest hour.

Franklin also added that Davido called him in 2018 to start managing Chioma, and they became a family from there.

Source: Legit.ng