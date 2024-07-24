Global site navigation

Davido Gifts Fan N1.3m Excitedly, Netizens Heap Praises on Him: "He Has a Good Heart"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Singer Davido is known for his philanthropy and he displayed it once again when he met with a fan who hyped him
  • In a video, the Unavailable crooner showed off his expensive artificial teeth and the amount he spent to fix it
  • While he entered his car, accompanied by bodyguards, he brought out some pounds and gave them to the fan

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, got the commendation of his netizens after a video of him giving out N600 pounds to a fan was posted online.

Davido wears designer outfits
Davido looks glamorous in his attire. Image credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @vh1cthor_ on TikTok, Davido wore a yellow and red singlet with baggy trousers as he showed off his expensive teeth. According to him, the artificial teeth are worth $500k (about N800m).

The Feel crooner was in an excited mood as he moved towards his car. His bodyguards were around him as a fan, described as a street tout, met with him.

He brought out 800 pounds (N1.3m) and gave it to him and the fan called him his destiny helper. The netizens who reacted to the video kept hyping OBO, as Davido is fondly called.

According to hype man, it is important to share so that everyone benefits equally. He said that it was somehow when someone is enjoying and others around him are struggling.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the singer. See some of the comments below:

@JuCCi Berry:

"See the way he give parson dollars like say nothing happened."

@Nancy:

"David is so awesome with a good heart. I love you not even because of only your music. Much love."

@OG Mayor:

"001 for a reason. Their papa."

@Freezy D money:

"Una go just Dey lie."

@Smart Favour:

"No vex o. I never see 001 spend in naira."

@A.Adekunle.

"He is so sweet and helpful, $800 just like that? Truly 001 for a reason."

Davido gifts a fan dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady could not hide her joy after receiving huge cash from Davido.

The father of five unexpectedly surprised her with a whopping sum of cash during a recent show.

The video of the joyful moment went viral, sparking reactions from netizens who advised the recipient to use the money wisely.

